Broomes, Adams-Yearwood defend their ‘integrity’

– refute claim that their assets were not declared to the Integrity Commission

IN keeping with her obligation to the Integrity Commission, Minister of Youth Affairs within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Broomes, had declared her assets prior to the commission publishing a list of officials who “did not declare their assets.”

Minister Broomes, who was surprised at her name being on the list, said she had submitted the required documents to the commission for the period listed, July 2018 to June 2019.

“The notice by the commission is erroneous…I have submitted the required declaration to the commission for the said period, in accordance with the law,” said Minister Broomes during an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, on Sunday.

She called on the commission to correct the public record forthwith, noting that she has never been delinquent in declaring her assets to the constitutional body.

Minister Broomes, who had evidence to show, said she declared her assets to the commission for 2017/2018 and 2018/2019.

In defending her compliance with the commission’s regulations, the minister said: “I have nothing to hide…I submitted in 2017 and I did the same thing in 2018/2019… [And] I have the receipt for my last submission.” The receipt was seen by the Guyana Chronicle.

She said this is, however, not the first time she had to provide clarity to the commission, noting that in 2017, the commission had written her to submit documents, which she had already submitted.

The most recent document, which was submitted by the minister, was a new title for an old property. Minister Broomes, however, said the document was tampered with and damaged by staff of the Integrity Commission.

“They tampered with it and loosed the ribbon from the legal document… I had contacted Trevor Benn and he said it is tampering, so I have to write the Integrity Commission and copy Mr. Benn,” said the minister, adding that she had recently received the title from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

In stressing her commitment to declaring her assets, the minister said: “I have submitted documents for every property and asset…In the past I had sent all my original copies so that we could remove any speculation and doubt, but I will be sending photocopies after my title was tampered with.”

Minister Broomes further defended her integrity, noting that she is a responsible person, who believes in accountability and transparency.

She reiterated that she has proof of all her documents being with the commission, noting that although she would not submit those documents personally, her staff would always ensure the documents are signed and submitted.

The minister said her biggest challenge this year was getting an updated valuation for her property in Bartica, due to her official responsibilities. Despite having difficulties with acquiring the valuation, the minister said she communicated to the commission about the property.

“The properties are there, I did not leave it out…I wrote the commission and say I had some challenges…everything was submitted and I want to say to all Guyana, I at no time would want to dishonor my obligation to the commission…the commission has its role to play, it is nothing personal,” said the minister.

The minister was, however, disappointed in the commission’s release of “inaccurate” information, especially during the elections season.

In expressing her disappointment, she said: “the timing is wrong…to throw somebody out there to the public without verifying is wrong…they could have double checked…I submitted before.”

The minister said she plans on writing an official letter to the commission today, expressing her dissatisfaction with what was done.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Valerie Adams-Yearwood, whose name was also on the list, confirmed that she had declared her assets and was surprised by her name being there.