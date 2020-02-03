Against political lewdness on the campaign trail

AS we anticipated, but nevertheless warned against, the current election campaign is being infected with heavy doses of negative campaigning. This publication has a vested interest in ensuring that contestation for political office does not degenerate into the kind of mudslinging that endangers peace and tranquility in the wider society. At the end of the day, elections are not an end in themselves, but means towards an end that benefits all citizens regardless of party affiliation. Negative campaigning in any society is dangerous, but in our fragile ethno-political environment, the potential for trouble is enhanced.

We do not set out to point fingers at any political party, as all politicians are prone to this infraction. But from all indications representatives of one of the major parties seem bent on crossing the line as a matter of policy. In recent days, two instances have come to the fore: last week the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) had cause to issue a strong rebuttal to a letter to the editor written by former PPP government minister Leslie Ramsammy, in which he took political poison to a new level.

This editorial would not repeat the plethora of lies and torrent of abuse levelled against the government and its leader, as these have been adequately addressed by the MoTP. But we feel compelled to condemn Mr. Ramsammy in no uncertain terms for what amounts to the worst form of political and personal attacks. Such behaviour has no place in a civilised environment.

This publication defends the right of all citizens to express their political views without fear of retribution. Indeed, one of the accomplishments of the government and the president which Mr. Ramsammy viciously attacks is the restoration of that right. It is no secret that the previous government had seriously trampled on the right of citizens to freely exercise their right to free speech. But the right to free expression does not mean licence to smear the name of your opponent or disrespect the president and presidency. This retort from the MoTP correctly captures Mr. Ramsammy’s naughtiness: “Dr. Ramsammy’s missive seems perfectly timed to not only spread misinformation, but to cause confusion in the society and to foster hatred for the legitimate President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”

We have already warned of the negative effect that such communication in the public domain could have on the tenor of the overall discourse. We live in a society in which the words of political leaders could be cause for political actions by supporters that fly in the face of peaceful contestation. Not only did Mr. Ramsammy criticise his opponents, but he sought to demonise the president. Surely, such political lewdness is beyond the pale.

Then days later, a video surfaced with another PPP leader serving up his own version of lewdness. In an attempt to cast aspersions on the coalition, he used images that reflected his disdain for women. Again, we elect not to repeat the leader’s sick words and imagery. After pushback from several quarters, he advanced a feeble excuse which did not pass muster. In the end, unlike his colleague, he offered a half-apology. By then the damage was already done. Women of all political affiliations should be loud in condemnation of this kind of rhetoric from the political platform.

If this is the kind of rhetoric from candidates, then we can expect no better from them while in office. That is a frightening possibility. Indeed, the Ethnic Relations Commission and at least one women’s group have weighed in on these instances of overreach. We lend our voice to these condemnations and urge the rest of the society to rise up in righteous indignation. Only the mighty collective voice of the people could stop these men in their tracks. Guyana deserves better.