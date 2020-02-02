Karim, Deopersaud lead Albion to Sarwan Under-17 triumph

ALBION pulled off a 42-run win over arch-rivals Rose Hall Town as they were crowned the 2019/Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Ramnaresh Sarwan Under-17 Tournament champions.

Playing at the Area H Ground last Thursday, Albion, spearheaded by Reyad Karim’s even 50 and a fine spell of left-arm spin from the talented Kumar Deopersaud (4-16), wrapped up a much-needed win after they had lost both Busta Champions of Champions 40-Overs and Ivan Madray 20/20 finals to Rose Hall Town over the past few weeks.

Albion in the end made 198-8 off 50 overs with Sarwan Chaitnarine (33) supporting the half-centurion Karim. Matthew Pottaya was the best of the Rose Hall Town bowlers with 2-31 with Johnathan Rampersaud chipping in with 2-149.

Needing to score 199 from 50 overs to retain their 2018 championship title, Rose Hall Town were bowled out for 156 in 46.5 overs.

It was 14-year-old Kumar Deopersaud who led the way with 4-16, while a few other bowlers grabbed two wickets each. Rampersaud (40), Jeremy Sandia (39) and Ricardo Ramdehol (29) were the main scorers in a losing effort.

After the match, Rose Hall Town/BCB president Hilbert Foster, who was accompanied to the presentation ceremony by several board members including Chairman of the Competitions Committee Leslie Solomon and his deputy Neil Rudder, hailed the tournament as a success.

Foster expressed gratitude to Ramnaresh Sarwan, former West Indies captain for his support of Berbice Cricket, and hailed him as a true friend of the Ancient County.

Albion received the winners’ Sarwan Trophy and $60 000 while the runners-up carried home $30 000 and a trophy. Karim was named Man-of-the-Final by selector Leslie Solomon and collected a cash prize and trophy.