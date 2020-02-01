Woman accused of murder remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Friday January 31, 2020, remanded a 23-year-old woman to prison on a murder charge.

Shaleza Ellis of Charlotte Street, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 23, 2020, at Georgetown, she murdered Latoya Haywood called “Toya”.

According to information, on the day in question, around 07:30 hours, Haywood was in the company of her cousin and sister-in-law, at a Christmas Eve party in Leopold Street.

Haywood approached her child’s father and asked him to purchase a drink for her; the man refused.

Shortly after, Ellis approached Haywood and an argument began between the women during which Ellis stabbed Haywood with a knife, in the region of her heart.

Haywood was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was admitted. Haywood later died at the Hospital.

Ellis was also charged last October for illegal gun and ammunition and possession of narcotics.