Moraikobai ICT Hub upgraded

–for unlimited Internet access

RESIDENTS of the community of Moraikobai, located 90 miles inland of the Mahaicony River, are now benefitting from unlimited Internet access as a result of a recent upgrade of their Information Communications Technology (ICT) hub by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

The first ICT Hub at Moraikobai was installed in May last year, but with limited data. A resident explained that with that initial installation, once they had used up the limited data, the system would cut off. The recent upgrade of the ICT Hub two weeks ago provides unlimited Internet access, which is a greatly welcomed development the resident said.

The NDMA said recently that the installation and upgrade of the ICT Hub at Moraikobai is part of its service to provide free Internet service to under-served areas throughout the country. Students and residents being housed at the Moraikobai Student Dormitory and the Indigenous Residence, at Mahaicony, have been benefitting from free Internet access through the eGovernment network.

Hostel caretaker Megan Adrian said recently that the residents welcomed the free Internet access. “People will be happy to have access to the internet because they were asking for it,” Adrian said, adding: “I put the idea to the Toshao, and it came through very quickly. I know the people of Moraikobai are happy.”

When the current administration took office in 2015, President David Granger pledged to bridge the digital divide in the country through ICT. The program has been unrolling with great efficiency with ICT Hubs installed in several hinterland communities to date.