Miner remanded for attempting to break and enter a post office

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Friday, January 31, 2020, remanded a 52-year-old miner to prison for attempting to commit a felony.

Linden Flavious of Pepper Hill, 111 Miles, Mahdia, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on January 30, 2020 at 111 Miles, Mahdia, he attempted to commit a felony, that is break and enter and larceny, by attempting to break and enter the Mahdia Post Office and Living Quarters to steal.

Police Prosecutor Delon Sullivan objected to bail being granted to Flavious citing the prevalence of the offence in society. Sullivan also told the court that police arrived at the scene and apprehended Flavious.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Flavious to prison until February 3, 2020, when he will appear before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.