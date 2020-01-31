‘One party rule a recipe for dictatorship’

– PM tells Region 2 rally in making case for ‘six-party’ coalition to be re-elected

By Navendra Seoraj

PRIME Minister, Moses Nagamootoo has warned Guyanese that any future People’s Progressive Party/Civic government would be a recipe for dictatorship.

“One party rule is a recipe for dictatorship,” said the Prime Minister, as he urged residents of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) to stand firmly with the incumbent– A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition.

Amidst cheers of “APNU+AFC for government,” the Prime Minister made his case for the coalition to get a second term, noting that the governing coalition has maintained a democratic image throughout its tenure. “In 33 days, Guyana will go to the polls and make a critical decision whether to vote for one party to form the next government or return the six-party coalition to government…the choice is simple, when David Granger and Moses Nagamootoo had teamed up, we had put one party rule to an end,” he said.

I stepped away from corruption

In advising Guyanese to “vote right,” he said Guyana should never return to the days of one party rule. Prime Minister Nagamootoo recalled when he stepped away from the PPP/C after 50 years of being in the party. In speaking about his experience, he said: “I stepped away from the PPP/C after 50 years and I stepped out of the stables of corruption…I distanced myself from authoritarians who had joined forces with drug lords and criminals.”

He said the “corrupt PPP” made Guyana the killing fields of the Caribbean and those are days that should never return. In contrast to the PPP, Nagamootoo said, the coalition has President David Granger at the helm, a man who is the epitome of honesty and decency. Leaders of the coalition government also have integrity, said the prime minister, adding that the coalition does not only have people with integrity, but people of worth. “We have a powerhouse of young people, who are energetic and people with clean hands…and we want our country to be left in safe, compassionate and clean hands,” said Nagamootoo.

He said, Guyana, as an emerging oil and gas economy, needs “clean hands” because there will be a lot of money which “sticky and dirty” hands should not be allowed to touch. “Don’t let them go in the oil cookie jar,” said Nagamootoo, noting that the PPP/C has a track record of corruption. Testimony to the corruption was the $24 billion which was allegedly in the bank account of a senior PPP/C member, who was Permanent Secretary of the Office of the President at that time.

In making reference to this and other cases, the prime minister said: “I do not need to be lectured by anyone when you talk about corruption… people had started spelling corruption with three Ps because of what was going on…this election cannot see the return of the PPP to office. “I stand here tonight because I firmly believe that you would make the difference in the future and examine the performance of the government and know, no other government has performed as well as this government in one term…I know because this is the fifth President I am serving under.”

G77 meeting

The Prime Minister recalled that he recently represented Guyana at the Group 77 (G77) conference, where Guyana, out of 135 countries, was selected to be chair of the group. “Well, I met with the UN Secretary-General and I said Guyana’s affirmed status is due to one man…the same man who committed to making Guyana a green revolution and making Guyana the lungs of the earth,” said Nagamootoo, adding that with Granger as President, Guyana is in safe hands.

He said the coalition government is responsive, caring and knows the needs of the people. Talking specifically about the needs of the residents of Essequibo, Prime Minister Nagamootoo said: “Rice is Essequibo and Essequibo is rice…and last year, Guyana recorded the second highest paddy production in five years…this is because we invested.

“When paddy bugs infested the crops, we declared a state of emergency to fight the bug…we provided chemicals and more than that.”

He said billions of dollars were also spent on the renovation and construction of pumps, to ensure that there is proper irrigation in the rice-growing region. Rice farmers, in the past, also faced challenges related to getting paid for their produce, but this issue was addressed by the coalition government when they threatened to revoke the licences from rice millers, who owe farmers.

“We are doing all of this…under the PPP, Naithram and other farmers were protesting for their money, but they were arrested,” said the prime minister, as he justified government’s efforts to improve the lives of not just farmers, but every Guyanese.

Aside from improvements in the agriculture sector, Essequibo has benefited from advancements in the education sector, health sector and just recently the communication sector, with the commissioning of Essequibo Radio. “With all these improvement, Essequibo is no longer Cinderella, she is a beautiful princess, showing off her true colours…for example, in education, Anna Regina Secondary School is being equated with schools in the city,” said the prime minister, adding that a knowledge-driven nation will always succeed.

In calling on the residents of Essequibo to continue the progress, he said: “cast your vote for the APNU+AFC coalition…when you dream with me and we have a road and bridge across the Essequibo River, new bridges across Demerara and one across Corentyne and a road from Lethem to Linden, we will be happy,”

Advancements will also include new types of production and further investments in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector. This will, however, only be possible with the vision and plans of the APNU+AFC, said Prime Minister Nagamootoo, noting that there will be unprecedented development if the coalition is re-elected.

“You think this is progress, wait till you see when we return…the numbers here show that we are heading for a resounding victory, but it is not over until we are victorious,” said the prime minister. He warned persons about the PPP’s efforts to buy votes, and told them to be careful and be aware of the “traps and scams” of the opposition.