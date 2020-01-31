Lewis calls on Guyanese to stand up against RUSAL bullyism

THE Guyana Bauxite & General Workers (GB&GWU) has called on Guyanese to set aside any and all differences and hold hands against the continued disrespect being shown to workers here by RUSAL management of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI).

At a news conference on Thursday, General Secretary of the union, Lincoln Lewis, said “evidently we are facing the fight for our life to preserve who we are as a sovereign nation and people. The Government of Guyana, from the inception of this impasse-10 years ago- has always had the support of the people to do what is right, what the people are asking- Does our government support us in taking a stand against the relentless attack on our sovereignty and birthright? Time and events will tell,” Lewis told the news conference.

Describing RUSAL’s action to fire 288 workers within weeks, Lewis said such effrontery Guyana has never witnessed before, “not even when 100 percent foreign-owned companies like Bookers, Alcan, Reynolds, controlled sectors of our economy. Nowhere before have Guyanese seen such flagrant and open contempt for the sovereignty of this nation, the Laws of Guyana and our labour/citizens as we are witnessing today with the RUSAL management of the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI).”

Lewis observed that, on the eve of the Department of Labour scheduled meeting with the Russian management on Thursday, the company issued notice that 146 workers will be laid off with immediate effect. This brings to a total of 288 workers laid off within the last seven days, in violation of the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act, which the company was apprised of at the meeting held on 23rd January 23 at the Department of Labour.

“Evidently, the company has thrown down the gauntlet to the Government and People of Guyana as to who they think is in charge or want Guyanese to feel is in charge- i.e. the Russian management and by extension Russia! This is naked bullyism or pushing the button further to secure an outcome not in Guyanese best interest. Whereas Guyanese own 10 percent of the shares in BCGI, lest it be forgotten, both local and foreign-owned company, once they do business in Guyana, are subject to the Laws of Guyana. This is what the workers of BCGI and the communities in the immediate environs, where the company operates, have been demanding. Respect! Guyanese, through determination and sustained efforts, have been seeking to have RUSAL desist from operating as though Aroaima is a state within Guyana,” Lewis argued.

Lewis reminded that whereas Russia rolled into Ukraine with tanks and guns and seized Crimea, the Russian management of BCGI is wrong to think that the bauxite equipment is equivalent to that and their actions will be condoned. “Management should not be fooled in thinking that it can declare war on our laws, our sovereignty, our citizens, and we can’t fight back,” Lewis asserted.

He said Guyana is one nation state and the effort by the Russian management of BCGI to convey the impression that Aroaima is Crimea, which was annexed from Ukraine, or the decade-long outstanding grievances between the company and workers tantamount to the Palestine/Israel fight for Jerusalem, they got it wrong. “We are not going to cede what belongs to us. Nothing!”

According to Lewis whereas rank and file Guyanese are prepared to confront this disrespect and stand resolute in determination, Government must understand that it has to stand with the people. “This is a blatant attempt by Russia in seeking to position itself in this hemisphere in its quest for global dominance and Guyana must not become its satellite state. The timing of this unprovoked conflict is also suspect- it is not accident but strategic in light of the nation facing General and Regional Elections in few weeks which can create social upheavals and or influence the results,” Lewis contended.