Let’s Bet Sports on board with Mocha Village Cup Football

THE Guyana Lottery Company, through its sports betting brand, Let’s Bet Sports, yesterday presented $250 000 to the oganisers of Mocha Village Cup football tournament, which gets on the way tonight at the Mocha Community Centre ground.

The 20-team tournament is being organised by Ballerz Entertainment, and will see the winners pocket $200 000, second-place $100 000, while the teams who finish third and fourth will go home with $50 000 and $25 000 respectively.

At a simple presentation held at the company’s Ogle office, Let’s Bet Sports Brand Ambassador, Rawle Toney, presented the group’s Public Relations Officer, Clayton Reece, with the cheque.

According to Toney, the sponsorship shows Let’s Bet Sports’ commitment to not only giving back to the communities that support them, but also helping in the development of sports.

Toney pointed out that the Sports Betting brand has been in existence for a year and has made a solid imprint in Guyana with regard to honouring its corporate social responsibility, by supporting almost every single discipline in the country’s robust sports arena.

Meanwhile Reece, upon thanking Let’s Bet Sports for the more than timely intervention, said his “organisation has been dedicated to youth and community development and the Mocha Village Cup in its third edition has been one of those marquee events that helped us to stay on track in maintaining our vision and carrying out our ongoing mission.”

“This event began in a time when competitive football was absent and we took it upon ourselves to revamp the competitive spirit by starting our own small goal tournament, starting with eight teams and a little cash prize. Fast-forward three years later, we have Lets Bet Sports on board as our main sponsor. This is testament to the growth of this event,” Reece lamented.

The tournament will kick off at 19:00hrs with ten matches scheduled for the opening day. Money Hunters will collide with Upsetters in the night’s first game, while Front Side will do battle with Young Stars.

Also competing on opening night – Ballers Empire tackle Future Stars, Church Boys will go head-to-head with Old Boys, Nelson Street Warriors challenge Big Ballers, Touches and Xtra Mature will lock horns, and 2020 Winners match up against 6Boss.

In the night’s penultimate game, Lack the Scene face Wild Ones and the final match will bring together Hill Side and Family.

The tournament will continue on February 5 and 12 with the group matches, while the quarter-finals will be played on February 15, and the semi-finals and final on February 22.