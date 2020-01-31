Franklin ready to defend his senior national table tennis title

DEFENDING Senior National Table Tennis Champion, Christopher Franklin, is ready to win his third consecutive title tomorrow – but it will be no easy task.

Unlike the female competition, which will be without top players Trenace Lowe and Chelsea Edghill, the male battle should be a scorcher.

Several top table tennis players will vie for the title. Although the likes of Joel Alleyne and Nigel Bryan should threaten, it would most likely come down to a battle between Franklin and former Caribbean U-21 champion Shemar Britton.

The top two table tennis players are at opposite ends of the spectrum. Franklin is still an excellent player, but at 35, his best years are behind him. He has, however, shown longevity and his table tennis IQ is highly rated. His ability to slow down a game and manipulate his opponent’s plan is also a thing of beauty.

Then there is Britton. At 21, he grew up respecting Franklin’s game play, but he has also created his own path. By winning the U-21 Caribbean championships two years ago, the youngster announced himself to the region.

He is now studying law at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus, in Trinidad where he has become a more refined player. In 2019, he won both the Trinbago Open and the Reliability Maintenance Services Limited Super Singles, but his eyes are set on winning his first national title – as he looks to begin his reign.

His game play is more energy-driven, with solid footwork, which allows him to remain unpredictable. He is also excellent in serves and third ball attacks.

Although the pair are no strangers to each other, they have only met twice in tournaments. When Franklin was in his prime, Britton was still a young teen and when the latter blossomed, Franklin had taken a hiatus from the sport.

When they did meet, it was the final of the 2018 Senior National Championships and Franklin was able to use his experience to come from two games down to defeat his young rival.

At the Malteenoes Sports Club last December, in a Juniors-teaming-with-Seniors competition, Britton found himself in a similar position in the singles battle against Franklin, but he was able to keep his cool and register his first win against his rival.

Now he has taken time away from school to play in the championships again and attempt to take his game to the next level, by defeating the best.

Neither player admitted that the other is his main rival. According to Britton, there are several big names in the mix. “All the members of the current men’s national team are dangerous players. They are Christopher Franklin, Joel Alleyne and Nigel Bryan. Edinho Lewis and Orin Nickerson are also very capable of springing an upset.”

He has also named spin king, Jonathan Sankar as a dark horse. “But my dark horse that I’ll be looking out for is Jonathan Sankar; he’s playing extremely well right now and his game is different from everyone else’s, seeing he’s a defensive player.”

Although he is confident, the 21-year-old said he is putting his December win against Franklin behind him because “the match begins at 0-0 all over again.”

For Franklin he will be taking it one game at a time.

“I’m practising at least 3 times per week. I’m not sure who will be showing up to play, but whoever comes I will be ready. I’m confident in my ability to come away with the victory.”

The Senior National Championships started yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with the U-21 and C Class. Those games are scheduled to continue today, while the B Class will start today, with the seniors (male and female) in action tomorrow.