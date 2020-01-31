Eagles United; Blueberry Hill handed year bans for UDFA boycott

… Clubs also fined $50 000

THE Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) last Saturday suspended Eagles United and Blueberry Hill United. following their non-participation in the recent UDFA year-end tournament.

In addition the two clubs will have to pay a fine of $50 000.

However, the circumstances surrounding the suspension gives the impression that the UDFA Executive Committee recommended the penalties and it was the General Council of the represented clubs which made it official.

At the same time it appeared from the time the two clubs violated the UDFA Constitution to now, justice was delayed and seemed to have been denied.

But, the actual suspension became known to the clubs after they were omitted from the privately run Mash Cup tournament which is to start tomorrow. Information was handed to the organisers that the two clubs in question were on suspension.

The question now is whether the action taken was justified and the Eagles United Club which is the number ranked team in Upper Demerara it seems were treated in a harsh manner as were Blueberry Hill.

Based on reports, Eagles United Club, after a hastily held 11th December, 2019, General Council Meeting (before the tournament), had a letter sent from its president Rickland Hutson to the UDFA.

The letter outlined reason(s) not to participate in the said tournament.

“The culmination of past issues – having to accept less-than-promised 1st place money for winning the GT Beer League; extremely long wait for payments in the four previously held tournaments etc.. and presently the uncertainties expressed to our representatives at a recently held meeting by the UDFA, about the shortages of funds/prize moneys and sponsors.

This has led us to believe that there is no proper foundation here as it relates to the running of a tournament of this stature.”

The year-end tournament began on December 13, 2019 and culminated on January 1, 2020.

After that December 11, 2019 correspondence which was sent by the Eagles United Club, they claim that there was no response or acknowledgement from the UDFA; But after being omitted from the Mash tournament this year and making enquiries they received a belated letter dated 22nd January, 2020 with reference to their non-participation of the UDFA’s year-end tournament.

It was then that the UDFA acknowledged receipt of the letter sent 11th December 2019.

That letter noted that Eagles United’s non-participation was a breach of the UDFA’s Constitution and a “discussion on the matter held at its Statutory Meeting came to the consensus to exclude Eagles United from participating in any tournament until a final decision is taken.”

The UDFA cited Article 15:5 which in part states: “The Executive Committee may, however, suspend a member who has seriously violated his/her/its obligation as a member with immediate effect. The suspension shall last until the next annual or Extraordinary General Meeting, unless the executive committee has lifted it in the meantime.”

However, UDFA, it seems, conveniently did not speak to any disciplinary hearing as in the previous Article 15:4 or the hearing of a complaint where a disciplinary matter could be looked at within three days of a decision taken. This leaves the actions of the UDFA much to be desired.

It stated that Eagles United was hereby suspended pending the outcome of the final meeting on the matter.

This suspension letter was received after the Eagles United Club asked for the Guyana Football Federation to intervene because it was rumoured that the UDFA had in fact suspended the Eagles United and that they were given an option to participate or not to participate.

The UDFA stated that it had come to a final decision based on what occurred from a UDFA General Council Meeting on Saturday, 25th January, 2020 which was endorsed by all present and the penalties were: suspension for one year effective from January 1, 2020 and a fine of $50 000 payable in full on or before the completion of that suspension.

Like the provisional suspension the UDFA referenced the Article 15:5 of their Constitution.

The impression given now is that some affiliates of the UDFA are questioning the statement that they ‘all endorsed’ the decision to impose the one-year ban and fines on the clubs in question; and are wondering who in fact instituted the penalties?

The agenda item pertaining to the Eagles United and Blueberry Hill at the General Council Meeting to which they were not invited was a ‘discussion of teams boycotting the UDFA’s year-end tournament”.