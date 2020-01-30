Three men wanted for rape

THREE Linden men are wanted in connection with the offence of rape and the Guyana Police Force, on Wednesday, issued wanted bulletins.

Police said 30-year-old Wayne Orlando Sauers of 36 Stewart Path Christianburg, Wismar, Linden is wanted for allegedly committing the act on May 2019 at Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden.

Tevin Richmond, 26, of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, is wanted for an alleged rape which occurred in May/June 2019 at Phase Three Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Additionally, 53-year-old Kelvin McKenzie of Lot 53 Mackstrad Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden is wanted for an alleged rape which occurred between 28 and 29, September 2019 at Buckton and Blue Lake Wismar, Linden.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3351, 444-2429, 442-0759, 444-3512, 444-3297, 444-4222, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.