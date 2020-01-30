New Amsterdam lecturer doused with hot oil by wife

A New Amsterdam Technical Institute lecturer has been hospitalised after his wife allegedly doused him with a pan of hot oil at their home in the Berbice town earlier today.

The incident occurred around 0700hrs at the couple’s home at Lot 4 Garrison Road, New Amsterdam,Berbice.

The thirty-eight-year old man,Devon Thomas, had just exited the bathroom when his wife approached him with the pan of hot oil and drenched him with the liquid.

Earlier, he had seen her put the pan on the stove, but he thought she was preparing to cook a meal.

Thomas explained that he married the woman four years ago,however last month he discovered that his wife was having an intimate relationship with his best friend.

The man said he later discussed the issue with his wife and he filed for a divorce.

He said he asked his wife to leave the home but she begged him for forgiveness.

Following the incident, the woman went into hiding.Police are searching for the suspect.

This is the second incident of this nature recorded this month at New Amsterdam.

On January 9, 2020, fifty-year old Danny Vannooten called ‘Danavan’ of Leopold Street Georgetown, had to be rushed to the New Amsterdam hospital after hot oil was thrown on him,allegedly by his partner.

The woman, Latoya Angel, was later remanded to prison after facing an indictable charge of attempt murder.