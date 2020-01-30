CXC Registrar pays courtesy call on Minister of Education

REGISTRAR and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr. Wayne Wesley, on Wednesday, paid a courtesy call on Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, at her Brickdam Office.

The two officials met to discuss CXC’s strategic thrust, which is the digital transformation of examination development and the delivery of these examinations in Guyana.

According to Wesley, the engagement of major stakeholders to invite feedback from policymakers on the new initiative is critical to the process.