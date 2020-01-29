Sankar named captain of Georgetown U-15 team

… Deonarain is vice-captain

YOUTH batsman Stephon Sankar was named captain of the Georgetown squad ahead of the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Inter-Association Under-15 competition.

Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Territorial Developmental Officer (TDO) Colin Stuart confirmed that matches for the tourney will bowl off from Monday, February 3, 2020.

The squad was picked following the end of the U-15 trials held at the Bourda ground a few days ago, where Sankar’s XI battled Gabriel’s XI. Following the match the team was selected with Sankar, one of the stars of the practice game with the bat, named captain and all-rounder Romeo Deonarain appointed his deputy.

The opening round will feature West Demerara versus Georgetown at the Everest Cricket Club (ECC) ground while East Bank Demerara tackle the youths from East Coast Demerara at the Lusignan ground.

In the second round, which bowls off on Wednesday February 5, 2020 East Coast Demerara will play Georgetown at Lusignan. Action then returns to Everest ground where West Demerara square off against East Bank.

In the third and final round set for Friday February 7, East Bank will play Georgetown at Everest, while East Coast Demerara challenge the West Demerara boys at Lusignan.

All matches are set to bowl off at 09:00hrs daily.

The Georgetown U-15 squad reads:

Stephon Sankar (captain), John Persaud, Romeo Deonarain (vice-captain), Riyad Latif, Silo Adams, Gabriel Rookham, Malicai Hopkinson, Ryan Latif, Jayden Dowlin, Temal Ramsamooj, Joshua Walcott, Wavell Allen, Dave Mohabir, Prem Kumar Permaul, Jonathan Vanlange