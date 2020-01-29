Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Championship action continues tonight

WITH several teams aiming to seal their place in the knockout round following two nights of group-stage play, the exciting action in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship continues this evening with six scheduled matches at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Future Stars will match skills with Spot-7 from 19:00hrs in the opening match, while Alexander Village tackle Mocha from 19:30hrs and Leopold oppose Spartacus from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth encounter, North East La Penitence battle Avocado Ballers from 20:30hrs, while Sparta Boss face Ansa McAl All-Stars from 21:00hrs and Bent Street take aim at Showstoppers from 21:30hrs.

Meanwhile, Back Circle, Future Stars, Rio All-Stars, Sophia and Gold is Money were amongst the wins when the tournament resumed on Tuesday at the same venue.

Back Circle whipped Bad-a-Yard 12-2. Stephon McLean smashed four goals in the second, eighth, 14th and 17th minutes. Hat-tricks were added by Meshach Barratt in the ninth, 12th and 16th and Selwyn Williams in the fifth, 10th and 19th.

Assisting with goals in the 11th and 13th minutes respectively were Jaleel Hamilton and Dellon Kelly. For the losers, Jermaine Tinch and Wendell Austin scored in the seventh and 20th minute respectively.

Similarly Sophia dismissed Island All-Stars 4-1. Dwayne Lowe recorded a helmet-trick in the seventh, eighth, 15th and 16th minutes. For the losers, Devon Hayman netted in the ninth minute.

On the other hand, Future Stars edged Mocha 3-2. Kenard Simon bagged a double in the fourth and eighth minutes, while Shane Morris netted in the 14th minute. For the losers, Amos Ramsay and Kevin Gordon scored in the fifth and 12th minutes.

Likewise Gold is Money battled past Stabroek Ballers 4-3. Randolph Wagner recorded a hat-trick in the fifth, 14th and 16th minutes, while Andrew Murray scored in the 13th minute. For the losers, Kemo Lawrence recorded a hat-trick in the ninth, 10th and 20th minutes. Also, Rio All-Stars edged Melanie 1-0. Jermin Junor scored in the third minute to seal the win.

According to tournament coordinator and co-Director of San Sports, Esan Griffith, during an official press release, said, “Once again the fans were treated to another drama-filled night of action.

“Several high-profile teams were pushed to their respective limits while an upset result once again occurred. This bodes well for the event, as there is an element of unpredictability and uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the matches. Once again I would like to thank the fans and players for their continued support in making the tournament an overall success. It is only through this level of unwavering support can the competition continue to improve which each edition.”

Winner of the event will pocket $700 000 and the championship trophy, while the second-place side will collect $400 000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third- and fourth-place units will receive $200 000 and $100 000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.