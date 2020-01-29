Five held for double-murder at 63 Beach

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has continued its impressive streak of solving high-profiled major crimes with another breakthrough in the double murder at the Number 63 Beach resort late last year.

In an investigation led by the Major Crimes Unit of the GPF, five persons were arrested over the weekend and one has allegedly confessed to playing a major role in the deaths of Vivekanand Narpatty, 68, a Canadian-based Guyanese and his employee, 58-year-old Harry Persaud Prashad, sometime between December 24th and 27th 2019.

While investigators are tight-lipped as the probe is very active, sources have disclosed that at least five men are in custody based on several evidence that point to their involvement in the crime. Articles belonging to Narpatty, including his cellphone and a water tank, were reportedly found in the possession of the main suspect. An unlicensed gun was also found in their possession at the time of detention over the weekend.

In light of the confession, sleuths are now following up on other leads as they try to put the pieces together and look to institute charges. One of the suspects, in his early 20s, is said to be a known character and was living two villages away from where the crime took place. The bodies of the two men were discovered at around 11:25hrs after a family friend went to the Lot 110, Number 63 Village property to check on the Canada-based Guyanese who came for a vacation on December 19th.

The bodies of the elderly men were discovered on the second flat in the Balcony area. The body of Narpatty was found with two toes from his left foot severed while Prashad was found tied to a post with his hands behind his back. Speaking briefly with this publication, relatives of the deceased have since expressed satisfaction that the police have managed to make headway into the crime.