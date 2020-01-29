Drubahadur elected Demerara Cricket Board president

FORMER president of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Drubahadur was elected president of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) following last Saturday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Wales Community Centre.

The AGM featured representation from clubs; West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA), East Bank Demerara Cricket Association (EBDCA) and East Coast Cricket Board (ECCB) while sources confirmed that there was no representation from the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA); despite an invitation was issued.

With clubs like Upper Demerara Association (UDCA) recently holding their Elections for 2020 and electing a new president/executive committee in a bid to reignite cricket in Region 10, the newly reformed DCB executive committee will now seek to resuscitate cricket in the Demerara County after years of dormancy.

Other executives elected as part of the new committee are; Rohan Sarjoo (vice-president), Anand Sanasie (2nd vice-president), Anil Persaud (secretary), Sudesh Persaud (assistant secretary), Anand Kalladeen (treasurer), Lancelot Easton (assistant treasurer), Lalta Gainda (Marketing Manager), Manzoor Nadir (Public Relations Officer) and Colin Europe (Chairman of the Competitions Committee).

Guyana has earned credits from Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently for being the frontrunner of cricket development over the last six years with regard to its academy structure and transitioning speed which has seen a number of players represent the West Indies from the junior all the way to the Test levels.

Drubahadur, one of the country’s senior accountants, was elected GCB president back in 2013 and served as president during the peak of Guyana’s success in the Professional Cricket League (PCL) when Guyana had transformed into the best 4-Day team in the Caribbean. He resigned from the post in 2017.

Meanwhile Nadir, the current president of Everest Cricket Club (ECC) and executive member of the GCA, along with Sarjoo, Persaud and Europe, will add experience to the committee whose two-year term ends in 2022.