The transportation network in Guyana

– A case for its reformation

By Melina Harris

IN the wake of the recent spate of fatal road traffic accidents, the question regarding what might be done in order to minimise and stop the avoidable loss of life on our roads has been broached many times and in many different forums throughout the country. Fatalities as a result of road traffic accidents have become commonplace in Guyana, and the nation has become seemingly desensitised to this epidemic. Consequently, the Ministry of Public Health has noted that road traffic accidents are amongst the leading 10 contributors of deaths in the country, and are also responsible for the largest number of disabilities occurring after birth.

In the month of November alone, there were 15 recorded fatal road traffic accidents, which resulted in the deaths of 21 people, three of whom were young children. November, incidentally, is National Road Safety Month. The road traffic accident statistics for 2019 are alarming; the Guyana Police Force reported some 108 fatal road traffic accidents, which caused the deaths of 129 people, including nine children and 30 pedestrians. These figures in comparison to 2018 represent a 3% increase in fatal road traffic accidents, and an 8% increase in the number of fatalities. In 2018, there were 105 fatal road traffic accidents and 119 deaths.

In the aftermath of perhaps one of the deadliest Novembers in recent years, President David Granger lamented the “deeply distressing” state of affairs on our roads. In a public address on December 4, 2019, he was quoted as saying: “Road accidents represent a threat to human safety. Every accident is one too many; every death is too great a loss our country cannot afford.” He then recalled the three-pronged approach he first introduced in another public address on November 4, 2015, at the inception of National Road Safety Month. The president’s three-pronged approach relied on stringent enforcement of all applicable laws, educating road users and all citizens, and improving infrastructure.

Certainly, there have been developments in the enforcement of road traffic laws, with the introduction of police traffic units which operate at strategic hot spots along the road network in an effort to deter recklessness, and to enforce applicable road traffic laws.

The Guyana Police Force Traffic Code has also been more readily relied upon by traffic ranks tasked with controlling and directing traffic. The National Road Safety Council, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force Traffic Division, and the United Minibus Union introduced a Code of Conduct for minibus drivers and commuters, which was implemented by the Consumer Affairs Division of the Ministry of Business in early 2019. There have also been notable infrastructural projects undertaken and currently being undertaken throughout the country with the aim of improving and modernising the road network. Nonetheless, there continues to be an unusually high incidence of road traffic accidents in a small nation of less than one million people.

HUMAN RIGHTS ASPECT

If we examine the issue from a human rights perspective, one is able to make the case that access to safe and reliable public transportation is an important civil right. In the same way the government is responsible for the provision of safe and adequate healthcare, should it not also be responsible for the provision of safe and reliable public transportation? There is a strong case to be made here, especially as public transportation connects the populous and especially lower and middle- income citizens to jobs, schools, and healthcare, and influences the realisation of other constitutionally-protected human and civil rights.

The 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), which were introduced in September 2015, subsequently endorsed by Guyana and posited by President Granger in his November 2015 public address, encourages nation states to create a better and more sustainable future for all citizens. For instance, GOAL 3 relates to good health and wellbeing, and aims to “ensure healthy lives and to promote wellbeing for all, at all ages”. Under this goal, it is expected that by 2020, member states will have halved the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. But as we here in Guyana enter 2020, our national road traffic accident statistics indicate that we are yet to achieve this target.

Other SDGs relevant to transportation and infrastructural development include GOALS 9 AND 11, whereby the former relates to industries, innovation and infrastructure, with one of its targets being the development of “quality, reliable and sustainable and resilient infrastructure, including regional and trans-border infrastructure to support economic development and human wellbeing”. GOAL 11, on the other hand, relates to sustainable cities and communities, where the aim is to create “a future in which cities provide opportunities for all, with access to basic services, energy, housing, transportation and more”. One of the targets under GOAL 11 stipulates that by 2030, “member states provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, and improve on road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations; women, children, persons with disabilities and older persons.”

Notwithstanding Guyana’s commitment to the fulfilment of the aforementioned Goals and other national strategies aimed at reducing road traffic accidents, progress continues to be slow in combating this epidemic. The public transportation system and infrastructure is woefully underdeveloped and unequipped to handle the current volume of commuters it now supports. Outside of infrastructural issues, other contributing factors include human behaviour, and addressing a longstanding culture of organised chaos and pervasive lawlessness.

THE ROAD NETWORK

One of the main contributing factors to the high incidence of road traffic accidents outside of human behaviour is the infrastructural inadequacy of the road network. As President Granger asserted in his November 2015 public address, “Guyana does not really have highways; Guyana has public roads which run through built up areas and villages”. The president went on to note the various encumbrances one might encounter when traversing rural public roads in Guyana, and the subsequent high level of competition for road space by the various types of road users. President Granger concluded by stating, “We have to start thinking about the types of roads that we have in Guyana, so that our engineers could ensure that the roads are safe.” Indeed, many of the roadways that form the road network connect rural communities and the citizens who live there to the central business district, Georgetown. These roadways serve a unique and dual purpose, as the country has become more industrialised, serving as pubic roads for the ordinary transportation of people and goods, and as highways connecting villages to towns and cities in the absence of a conventional highway network. The point has to be made, however, that whatever their purpose, they must be fit to perform that function in a safe and efficient manner.

FUNDING

In recent years, the government has made considerable investment in funding projects aimed at improving and expanding the road network. In the 2017 National Budget, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure was allocated some $34.556 billion, which represented 13.82% of the 2017 National Budget. In his 2017 Budget Speech, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson referred to a number of ongoing projects, among them the Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Project and the East Coast Demerara Expansion Project. Recently-completed works were listed as The East Bank Demerara Four-Lane IDB- Funded Project, and the Fourth Road Project, the Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie improvement works.

Certainly, there have been improvements in the road network over the years, as exemplified by the completion of several large-scale road expansion projects, namely the Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie improvement and expansion works, and the East Coast Demerara expansion project. However, the pace at which operations have been and are being completed leaves much room for improvement. For instance, the Vreed-en-Hoop to Hydronie road works commenced in late 2015, and concluded in late 2018, a period of nearly three years to widen, pave and expand some 36 kilometres of road. Similarly, the East Coast Demerara expansion project commenced works in August 2017, and was due for completion in September 2019. However, works are currently ongoing.

Notwithstanding the pace of operations, many of the planned infrastructural projects are constantly delayed as a result of issues with contractors, many of whom are foreign companies, and issues pertaining to funding and the bureaucratic process overall. While these issues might not appear to have much of an impact on the overall success of these projects, the human cost remains high, with exasperated commuters having to endure years of disruption and inconvenience. More must be done in the planning stages of such works, and indeed throughout the works, until completion in order to avoid causing affected citizens such disruptions to their journeys.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure continues to build momentum in addressing many longstanding infrastructural developmental issues, and in 2019 was allocated some $38.7 billion, its largest budgetary allocation yet, in order to continue improving and expanding the nation’s infrastructure. Within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Work Services Group (WSG) was allocated some $29.8 billion, which enabled the expansion of the Group through the attainment of 60 new staff members. The WSG is responsible for managing and implementing donor-funded roads and bridges. The WSG continues to make significant strides forward, however, there are still challenges to overcome, such as shortages of materials available for construction, and issues pertaining to contractors such as site management and inadequate planning of scheduled works.

GEORGETOWN NETWORK

Road users and indeed anyone who travels within the central business district and capital city, Georgetown, are all too familiar with the dilapidated and heavily congested nature of these roadways. There are many interrelated issues to be examined here, namely, the physical infrastructure and its intended and current use; traffic flow and congestion; traffic light signals; pedestrian traffic; on- street parking; and street vendors.

Many roads which were intended to be dual carriageways have become over-populated by street vendors and on-street parking spaces, and have become single carriageways as a result.

In response to the urgent need for upgrade and repair, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon announced in September 2019 that through the Ministry of Public infrastructure and Communities, the Government has allocated some $714.5 million for the rehabilitation of roads in Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica); Six (East Berbice-Corentyne); and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice). Approximately $309.5 million of those funds have been allocated to Region Four, mainly to fund works in Georgetown.

Rehabilitation work contracts have been allocated to various Guyanese construction firms, and much of the work will commence in 2020. The areas to be targeted are within South Ruimveldt and West Ruimveldt; the Main Access Roads in Agricola, Brutus and Titus Streets; Essequibo Street in Lamaha Springs; William Street in Kitty; Aubrey Barker Road; Eleazar Street in D’Urban Backlands; Maraburea Street in Meadow Brook Gardens; and the Meadow Bank Access Road in Georgetown. Although residents and commuters in the targeted areas may now rejoice, there are still many other roads in dire need of repair and maintenance. Many of them happen to be in the city centre and downtown areas of Georgetown, which are heavily congested due to their extensive use by motorists.

In addition to physical infrastructural inadequacies in the road network in Georgetown, there is a longstanding problem with traffic flow and congestion. Much of this could be attributed to poor road layout, and a seeming reluctance on the part of the government and planning authorities to restructure and reroute many roads within the City. As a result of this congestion, the City usually grinds to a frustrating halt during morning and peak evening hours, when many commuters take to their vehicles or public transportation in order to complete their journeys. What’s more, the volume of vehicles now traversing the City’s roadways has risen veritably over the last decade, and is expected to continue to rise by some 5% yearly, owing to the emerging oil-and-gas sector, and increase in car culture that is expected to follow.

TRAFFIC FLOW & CONGESTION

In 2018, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure installed new traffic signals at some 51 intersections throughout the City as part of an $87 million “Infrastructural Development” programme. Additional traffic signals in specific locations were also installed earlier in 2019. Nonetheless, and despite their recent installation, there are many traffic signals throughout the City in various locations that do not operate properly. Infrastructural maintenance and repair continues to be an issue. What’s more, ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Division are often seen directing and controlling traffic at some of the City’s busier intersections and junctions. Although it could be argued that this might represent a waste of resources to have trained officers directing traffic, it serves to alleviate some of the confusion caused by non-operational traffic signals. This approach might represent a short- term solution, but it should not be one that is adopted for too long, as the City needs fully operational traffic light signals.

CONTRIBUTING FACTORS

Although concerned citizens have rightly pointed out and protested over many of the issues discussed here, human behaviour and its contribution to the current state of affairs on our roadways cannot be ignored. In fact, human behaviour is largely responsible for many of the road traffic accidents we have seen reported. The statistics indicate quite clearly that speeding and losing control of the vehicle, as well as drunk driving are among the main causes of road traffic accidents. As President Granger asserted in his November 2015 public address, education is a key component necessary in order to successfully curb the high incidence of road traffic accidents. The President noted that “the need for safety on our roads must be inculcated in all children and road users”. President Granger further went on to note that “drivers of minibuses, hire cars and taxis must be re-educated and, if necessary, re-trained and re-certified so that they can be qualified to be responsible drivers of vehicles with passengers”. Indeed, all road users should possess a basic but fundamental understanding of proper road etiquette, so as to avoid causing, or becoming involved in avoidable road traffic accidents. The issue does not only affect drivers and commuters, but also pedestrians who are also impacted by improper road use.

The impact of pedestrian traffic must be explored, as we have seen pedestrians to be impacted by road traffic accidents in the same way as commuters. In 2019 alone, 30 pedestrians were killed as a result of road traffic accidents. Ordinarily, pedestrian traffic is restricted to pavements and sidewalks. However, due to the nature of Guyana’s roadways, there is sometimes no sidewalk or pavement space available for pedestrian usage. As such, many pedestrians are forced to walk directly in the roadways, affecting the free flow of traffic, and becoming obvious hazards to motorists. In urbanised areas in Georgetown, this has become commonplace, and pedestrians are often seen weaving in and out of moving traffic, much to the annoyance of drivers. More pedestrian crossings should be introduced in order to allow pedestrians to cross at specific locations rather than wherever they choose.

Another contributing factor impacting the highly-congested roadways is the prevalence of on-street parking which is available in most parts of the central business district. Road users are accustomed to being able to park freely in whatever location is available. Although on street parking is convenient, City planners should examine the impact of this practice as it contributes to the high volume of vehicles on some of the City’s busier roadways. In order to reduce the volume of vehicles on the roadways, City planners should introduce parking meters and parking attendants who would enforce relevant parking regulations. For example, during peak hours, on-street parking should be restricted or indeed should be removed from locations where crowding and congestion usually takes place. This approach is common in many developed nations such as the United Kingdom which introduced congesting charging in 2003 in order to reduce high traffic flow in London during certain times of the day.

STREET VENDING

Finally, the unregulated practice of street vendors setting up shop on pavements, sidewalks and the roadsides also impacts commuter traffic and the volume of pedestrian traffic on the roads. Throughout the years, there have been attempts by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Georgetown to remove and in some cases, relocate street vendors from certain locations. In 2016, as part of a clean-up campaign instituted by the Mayor and City Councillors, vendors operating on the outskirts of Stabroek Market and Water Street were asked to relocate in an effort to clean up the relevant area. Some 140 vendors who were operating in that area were subsequently removed. They initially protested and later returned to occupy their previous locations on the pavements and sidewalks. Again, in early 2019, Mayor Ubraj Narine and his department instigated a relocation campaign for vendors operating at Georgetown wharf to be relocated to new stalls which had been built for them adjacent to the Guyana Fire Service headquarters, near Stabroek market. Vendors protested and refused despite works being scheduled to take place in the relevant area.

The impact of street vending cannot continue to be ignored. The flouting of relevant road traffic laws by these vendors contributes to the chaotic scenes often seen and experienced by commuters on many of Georgetown’s roadways. What’s more, the unsightly and often tattered umbrellas and tarpaulins liken many of the City roadways to shantytowns or slums. The practice has to be addressed, and a more permanent solution and rehousing of the vendors needs to occur if the Mayor and City Councillors intend to clean up the City’s streets once and for all.

MINIBUS CULTURE

Currently, Guyana’s public transportation infrastructure is mainly comprised of privately owned and operated mini buses that operate in allocated zones or routes throughout the country. Mini buses have developed a very negative reputation over time owing to the low level of consumer confidence and lack of proper regulation. There are many areas of concern and many of them could be attributed to the fact that the service is being provided by private individuals who are self-employed. It might seem overstated to repeat the issues we all know to derive from mini bus culture but for the purposes of this article, we will list them nonetheless; the two most commonplace and dangerous practices are overloading of the minibus and speeding/overtaking on roadways. Other common complaints are loud music, overcharging passengers and the presence of bus “touts” who continue to be a nuisance to most commuters.

As long as minibus drivers are competing with each other, as they naturally do, there will always be room for avoidable accidents to occur. Minibus drivers have been observed by concerned citizens racing to catch up with their colleagues because they do not want the bus in front of them to pick up all the passengers. So they hurriedly pick up passengers, and race off to catch up and overtake their colleagues. It is obvious that as long as bus drivers have to compete with each other to earn a living, we will continue to experience reckless driving and avoidable road traffic accidents. One has to understand that as long as their income potential is tied to their ability to meet their destination quickest whilst picking up the most passengers, we will always have to contend with speeding and overloading.

It was only in early 2019 that a Code of Conduct was adopted and implemented by the United Minibus Union (UMU). The agencies responsible for the creation of the Minibus Code of Conduct were the United Minibus Union, the Guyana National Road Safety Council, and the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department. When this newspaper spoke with UMU President Eon Andrews early in 2019, he mentioned that some 200 or so drivers had attended training, and would be receiving certification shortly. Their training included defensive driving, hospitality and first aid amongst other topics. Any attempt at improving the provision of such an important public service should be lauded. However, present circumstances require a stronger response. The minibus culture has been allowed to develop and fester because of the government’s laissez faire attitude towards the provision of public transportation. It is irresponsible on the part of the governing authorities that private individuals should be responsible for the proper delivery of such an important public service. Public transportation should not be a matter of personal entrepreneurship.

According to Patrick Thompson, Ministry of Public Works Chief Transport Planning Officer during a presentation at the 5th Engineering Conference at the Guyana International Conference Centre in February 2015, “The minibuses used [in Guyana] are not designed to public transport vehicle standards. With 15 seats, the vehicles are operating at the limits of their design capacity; even minimal overloading is an unacceptable strain on the suspension system.” Thompson went on to explain that during overloaded conditions, “the vehicles’ centre of gravity will be elevated, and when operated at high speeds, tend to become unstable and susceptible to rolling over”. Recent road traffic accidents involving minibuses would indicate that Thompson’s statements are indeed correct. In various accident reports published by this newspaper and others, minibuses have been reported to have “turn turtle”, meaning that they turn or roll over upon impact. This epidemic demands a stronger response from the responsible authorities. The re-nationalisation of the public transportation system could be an opportunity for such a demand to be met. Adopting this approach could see the creation of an entirely new public transportation system designed to meet the needs of all commuters throughout the country and a system in line with international standards.

Instead of investing time and resources into propping up an antiquated system, recent and not-so-recent road traffic accidents would indicate that a more future-oriented and internationally-viable system of public transportation is indeed necessary, especially in the context of Guyana’s newly-acquired status as an oil- producing nation. As the City becomes more frustrated by traffic congestion and overcrowding, City planners should look at reducing the volume of vehicles using the City’s roads. Would it not be more prudent to commission larger buses capable of transporting more people along better routes within and surrounding the central business districts in the City and further afield? Should we not restrict large commercial vehicles from commuting along congested roads and routes at certain times in the city centre? Frustrated citizens often lament at their everyday experiences of commuting and driving in the city. On a daily basis, one might experience or witness countless aggressive verbal exchanges between road users, much of it stemming from frustration at the lack of space and order on the City’s roads.

COMPLETE OVERHAUL

At this juncture in the nation’s socio-economic development, there is a very strong case for a complete overhaul of the public transportation system, especially as it pertains to the bus network. The government needs to commission full-sized buses that operate along routes that will properly connect people to places and things in a safe and efficient manner. Commuters need buses that are properly equipped with air conditioning, and all other reasonable amenities to make travel safe, pleasant and comfortable. The government needs to introduce and reintroduce bus stops, and ensure that they are used exclusively. In cities all around the world, commuters are dropped off and picked up at bus stops; only in Guyana are we spoiled thus. We cannot continue to operate in this unsustainable manner.

THE DEMERARA HARBOUR BRIDGE

The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) has currently been in operation for over 41 years, and continues to be the central river crossing, connecting Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) and Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to Region Four and beyond. The bridge has long surpassed its technical lifetime, and is currently unable to support the volume of traffic it now supports. As early as 2013, there have been feasibility studies commissioned by the Government in order to ascertain the design and cost of financing a new river crossing in order to replace the failing DHB. A final feasibility study was commissioned by the Government, and was carried out between January 2017 and August 2017 by LievenseCSO.

CONCLUSIONS:

The main conclusions of the feasibility report were that:

A low bridge at Houston with three lanes and a movable section to transit seagoing vessels is found to be the best solution. Present bridge is unreliable, and lacks the capacity to serve the traffic demand, hence a new bridge is required. Traffic is estimated to continue to grow at 5% per annum. The road network in the Greater Georgetown area is saturated. The road network adjacent to the present bridge is not able to serve the present and future traffic demand. New linking roads are required to fully use the new bridge capacity. The best location is at Houston- Versailles. A three-lane bridge with an opening section to allow river traffic to pass is the best configuration.

The feasibility report’s financial projections and costings estimate that some US $170M would be required in order to realise the new river crossing. This section of the report states, “Government wishes as much as possible private involvement (PPP) to reduce the claim on Government funding and liabilities. A funding plan has been developed taking into account lowest government contribution i.e. maximise non-governmental financial institutions and funding, swift arranging and a sustainable structure which fits the Project.” The report concluded that the business case for the new river crossing would not be financially viable, if there were similar toll rates to those currently in operation, and if the government were not to make a contribution. The report further advised that road toll rates should be increased by 250%, and sea-going vessel toll rates should be increased by 700%. This option would limit the government’s contribution to the Project to an estimated US$39. Citizens might be alarmed at the new toll rates, if the feasibility report’s recommendations were to be adopted. Presently, the toll rate for a motor car crossing the DHB is $200. Under the increased toll system, the cost would be $500.

The feasibility report further stated that according to the traffic forecast, all of the proposed traffic measures to improve traffic congestion would only mitigate traffic until approximately 2030, when the road network would become saturated again, requiring further investments. In this context, the new river crossing would represent a rather short-term infrastructural investment, and one that might not prove to be popular among the citizenry, owing to the cost, a significant part of which would be borne by them, if the increased toll fares were to be adopted.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure published an Invitation for Prequalification of Bidders with a deadline of October 31, 2017. During a public forum discussion event in December 2017, Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson assured Region Three constituents that the Government had already begun shortlisting contractors from a pool of 11 who had submitted tenders. Mr. Patterson noted that the Government wished to do “prudent financing when we would have finished assessing in the next quarter or two, and the contractors have arrived at a certain amount, we will know the extent of financing we will need, if any, on the part of the government”. The Invitation for Prequalification of Bidders stated that the project would commence in 2018, and would be delivered by 2020.

In September 2018, during an interview with the Department of Information, Minister Patterson explained why the Government decided to extend the procurement process. He said, “We realised that we could afford more with the money we have. That’s why we decided to ask all 12 firms or anyone else to bid. We know that the cost of the bridge is under $200M; it is just the best financing package available we are going for. Therefore, we are going through a public/private partnership sometime this month for updates on those quotes through the Public/Private Partnership Department under the Finance Ministry, and then we will be moving ahead with the bridge.” During the same interview, Minister Patterson confirmed that tolls would be capped in order to ensure that there would be no hike in the cost to cross the bridge. Construction of the bridge was scheduled to commence in 2019, however, as we enter 2020, the new river crossing is yet to materialise due to litigation that was going through the court system. During a press conference on January 8, 2020, Minister Patterson confirmed that the delay in constructing the new river crossing was due to ongoing litigation, which had now been resolved. The Minister then confirmed that construction of the new river crossing would commence this year, with completion scheduled for 2022.

THE SPEEDBOAT NETWORK

The speedboat network is a longstanding mode of public transportation in Guyana. It has been used by travellers and commuters crossing between various coasts and port destinations along rivers throughout Guyana. There are services between Stabroek Market, Vreed-en-Hoop, Parika, Bartica, Essequibo, Pomeroon, Leguan, Supenaam and Wakenaam with other smaller services operating along rivers throughout the country. Speedboats must be licensed and certified as seaworthy before they are able to operate commercially. The Transport and Harbours Department (THD) along with the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) are responsible for the management and operation of speedboats along with the stellings and ports from which they operate.

The speedboat service is fairly cost-effective and reliable, however, there are areas of concern, the first of which is accessibility. For many disabled or differently abled users, public transportation in Guyana is difficult to manoeuvre, and speedboats are no different. The problem is two-fold: Due to their design and build, there is no ramp extending from the speedboat onto the Stelling or vice-versa. There are also no rails or ramps on any of the stellings in operation, so commuters must be physically able to board and disembark these vessels. Most are usually assisted by bowmen, who usually help passengers onto and off of their vessels. Secondly, there are issues in relation to passenger comfort. Most vessels operating along commercial routes are built by hand to very basic standards, and usually have a capacity of approximately 35-40 passengers. Due to their relatively small sizes and design, passengers must be able to pass down into the back of the speedboats, so that the boat is able to be properly loaded. For differently abled persons, pregnant women, those with children, and the elderly, it is often difficult to navigate comfortably in such tight confines.

Finally, of all considerations, safety concerns must be discussed. During good conditions with clear visibility and calm tides, speedboats might be considered fairly safe. However, as one recent accident would indicate, when conditions deteriorate on the river, visibility is often affected, and navigation becomes difficult for the captain. These were the circumstances surrounding a recent speedboat collision which occurred in December 2019 along the Stabroek Market to Vreed-en-Hoop route, as a result of clouded visibility because of a rainstorm. Thankfully, there were no fatalities. However, one passenger was injured as a result of the accident. There was another accident on the Essequibo River in September 2019, which resulted in the deaths of three persons.

Both speedboats involved in the accident were travelling at night, and both vessels did not have any or adequate lights for the captains to navigate the waters properly. Instead, both captains were using cellular phone lights in order to navigate the waters. Clearly, if speedboat captains operate under these circumstances, accidents will occur. There is a need for closer regulation of speedboats in order to ensure that their build and design, including all relevant safety amenities are incorporated and maintained.

The Stelling at Stabroek Market and Vreed-en-Hoop are by far the most widely used by commuters. However, there are serious safety concerns which require a stronger response from the responsible authorities. According to the Demerara Harbour Bridge feasibility study, the speedboats operating between the Stelling at Stabroek Market and Vreed-en-Hoop provide a service for approximately 15% of commuters crossing the Demerara river; some seven thousand people. Even though both Stellings are used extensively by commuters, they lack basic safety amenities, such as railings for passengers to hold onto and ramps for them to board/disembark. These Stellings become particularly treacherous during peak times and wet weather. Most Stellings were built with wooden materials and due to the passage of time and disintegration of materials; many of the supporting structures have become worn beyond a safe and acceptable standard.

The Stelling at Charity in the Pomeroon River is in need of urgent repairs. The wooden structure is rotten beyond repair and unless the Stelling is repaired, concerned citizens fear the total collapse of the structure is imminent. Regional Chairman Devanand Ramdatt has noted that it is “a disaster waiting to happen” and that the Region had been petitioning for the government to intervene. In March 2019, Minister Patterson was invited to comment on the issue and asserted that the rehabilitation of the Stelling “is high on the list of priorities for the Ministry of Public Infrastructure” and that a Terms of Reference document would be sent out immediately in order to secure a consultant who would conceptualise a design for the new structure. On Friday 3 January 2020, CB and Associates Inc. were introduced to Region 2 constituents at a stakeholder meeting concerning the Stelling. The consultancy has been commissioned to undertake a plan of action taking into consideration recommendations from relevant stakeholders with a view to providing a final outcome solution and design for the Stelling. The consultancy is expected to engage constituents at two additional public consultations following which the final project design will be handed over to the relevant authorities.

ROLE OF THE GPF

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) plays a crucial role in the management of the traffic and transportation network in Guyana. In the traffic management context, the GPF’s role is enforcement, education and engineering. During the current administration’s tenure, the GPF has undergone notable changes aimed at modernising the force. As part of the modernisation efforts, the GPF has recruited and trained more officers which has led to an unprecedented increase in the number of traffic units patrolling the nation’s roadways. This also means that ranks are more available to undertake projects aimed at educating citizens on proper road etiquette and relevant road traffic laws. To this end, the GPF is actively engaging with schools as part of their Lectures to Schools programme whereby officers attend nursery, primary and secondary schools in order to provide road traffic lessons to students. There are also road safety programmes every morning and the GPF makes use of social media and television in order to further their road safety agenda.

Efforts have been made by the GPF to address the high incidence of road traffic accidents and according to the GPF Strategic Plan 2013-2017; the force has undertaken to address longstanding traffic management issues on an ongoing basis. Among the force’s key strategic priorities, in relation to traffic management, the force undertakes to review relevant road traffic legislation and to seek legislation which ensures that additional road traffic offences are dealt with by the issuance of tickets to offending motorists. Furthermore, the force has undertaken to reduce the overall number of road traffic accidents and to reduce the number of road traffic accidents caused by speeding and drunk drivers. To this end, the GPF has received considerable infrastructural investments in the way of tools and equipment such as more vehicles, speed guns, breathalysers and other road safety tools necessary for the successful completion of their duties.

Notwithstanding efforts to modernise the GPF and to provide the public with a reliable and credible police force, there continues to be areas for improvement within the procedural framework of the force’s operations. For example, traffic ranks often use their discretion when applying the relevant road traffic laws, ranks are able to warn or detain offending drivers for any manner of offence including simple offences such as not wearing a seatbelt when operating the vehicle. These tactics often result in offending drivers offering to “pay off” police ranks in order to avoid the furtherance of the offence. The GPF’s reputation in relation to allegations of bribery and corruption is not good. Frustrated citizens might argue that it is easier to “pay off” the police rather than to deal with the protracted court system. However, due to the system’s inherent flaws, it is quite easy for offending drivers to offer a bribe in place of possible arrest and detention. When contacted for comment on the issue of bribery, Traffic Chief Lynden Isles stated that “if it comes to our attention, we will deal with it” and that “in order to take action, we have to have evidence”. Although efforts have been made at all levels within the GPF, the longstanding culture of bribery continues to prevail. In order for issues such as these to be addressed, a more stringent system must be adopted and citizens must also be held accountable.

DECADE OF DEVELOPMENT: 2020 – 2029

As Guyana moves into a new decade and one recently dubbed the “Decade of Development: 2020 – 2029” by President Granger, Guyanese at home and abroad are excited for all the changes the newest oil producing nation will undergo. In an optimistic public address on the 31st December 2019, President Granger asserted that “Guyanese can expect a higher quality of life over the next 5 years”. The President stated that there will be improvements in all areas of Guyanese’ lives such as education, healthcare and public infrastructure “which will continue to be rehabilitated, upgraded and expanded”. The President maintained that the “principle objective of the state will always be to secure the ‘good life’ for all”.

As Guyana continues to emerge as a rapidly developing economy on the world’s stage, the need for drastic reformation of key sectors, institutions and the overall physical infrastructure of the country will continue to increase. In addition to the emerging oil and gas sector, Guyana’s tourism industry has continued to make waves in the international tourism scene. More growth is expected to follow and with increasing numbers of international visitors coming ashore, standards will have to be raised if the growth is to be sustained and continuous. Guyanese cannot continue to make do with substandard institutions and infrastructures, especially as it pertains to their positive realisation of constitutional and fundamental international human rights. The case for reformation of the public transportation network is now stronger than ever as the nation embarks on its Decade of Development.