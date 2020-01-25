Police constable granted bail

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Friday, January 24, 2020, granted a 27-year-old police constable $100,000 bail on an assault charge.

Jamal Watson appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on July 17, 2019, at East Ruimveldt, he unlawfully assaulted Jermaine Wilson, so as to cause him actual bodily harm.

Watson told the court that he had been serving in the force for four years. Police prosecutor, Adduni Inniss, made on objection to bail being granted to Watson.

Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus released Watson on $100,000 bail and placed him on a bond to keep the peace until the conclusion of the trial or in default two weeks in prison. He was also ordered to stay 200 ft away from Wilson, his residence and his place of employment.

The matter was adjourned until January 31, 2020.