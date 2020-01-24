New Manari bridge under construction

A bypass has been erected to facilitate works on the new $160M Manari concrete bridge in the North Rupununi.

Works began on Friday by contractor H. Naught & Sons; the project represents a major upgrade from the wooden bridge that is currently being demolished.

According to the Department of Public Information(DPI), a work window of 10 weeks is estimated and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure anticipates the new concrete bridge will be completed in time for Easter. To facilitate the reconstruction works, the new bypass has been created across the narrow creek that runs beneath the Manari bridge.

Just last April, through a collaboration between the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Natural Resources, an $80Million bypass at the Manari bridge was constructed.

This move was taken by the Government to reduce the number of accidents that previously occurred near the bridge due to a dangerous turn. The result was the elimination of the turn and the construction of a straight bypass road that is 4 metres wide and 1 kilometre long, a significant transformation from the former narrow stretch of road leading to the wooden bridge.

At the time, Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman noted the bypass road was part of the Coalition Government’s commitment to ensuring every Guyanese enjoy the good life, irrespective of their location within the country.

“We have made a commitment to developing the hinterland region and as you can see, work is already underway,” said Minister Trotman.

The new Manari bridge will bolster the Linden-Lethem road that is projected to undergo construction this year. Plans are afoot to upgrade all the existing bridges along the route to concrete.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic, commuters are advised to exercise caution and adhere to all safety and directional signs in the work zone.