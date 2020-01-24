Figueira elected UDCA president

… GCB to open outdoor facility as part of Region 10 development

THE Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) elected its new executive body, which will be headed by Jermaine Figueira as president for the 2020-2022 term.

The Member of Parliament was recently elected unopposed as president of the association when the clubs met this week as part of the AGM.

Figueira and his team outlined plans for cricket development in Upper Demerara area, some of which include the construction of proper playing surfaces at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) and Linden Technical Institute (LTI) grounds.

Figueira said discussions with the East Bank Cricket Board (EBCB) and Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) are in the pipeline. The respective entities are currently eyeing the resurgence of cricket in the area which has been dormant for about a decade.

Recently GCB secretary Anand Sanasie has been spearheading projects across Guyana which entail the construction of all-weather outdoor facilities at clubs or in areas which serve as a practice home for the cricketers in that neighbourhood.

With the Shiv Chanderpaul outdoor facility being constructed at Everest and the Alvin Johnson facility in Salem Parika already commissioned last week, GCB recently announced that the entity would be building an all-weather practice facility in Linden.

The move endorses UDCA president’s feelings as he lauded the Bayroc and Mackenzie Sports Clubs for re-igniting sports in the respective areas, as previous administrators in Region 10 failed to execute any level of cricket-related events or developmental projects.

Also, the new Executive committee of the UDCA intends to hit the ground running with plans to start a sponsored competition as early as next week.

Meanwhile, clubs present at the AGM meeting were Bayroc, MSC, Wisroc, Block 22, Blueberry Hill, Christianburg and Amelia’s Ward.

The full Executive body of the UDCA:

Jermaine Figueira – president

Lancelot Easton – vice-president

Nolan Beekharry – secretary

Sharon Williams – Assistant secretary

Keith Sullivan – treasurer

Wanda Richmond – Assistant treasurer

Mr Avery Trim – Marketing Manager

Mr Flemroy Lambert – Public Relations Officer

Mr Mortimer Denny – Chairman of the Competitions Committee. (Clifton Ross)