Farmers hospitalised following attack

By Jeune Bailey Vankeric

TWO East Bank Berbice farmers are hospitalised following an attack at Plegtanker Village, East Bank Berbice on Wednesday evening.

Brian Albert, 23, and Kelvin, his younger brother, were riding their motorcycles when they were stopped by fellow villager, Lakeram Bhakam, who was accompanied by three identifiable males.

It is alleged that Bhakam, along with his accomplices, who were armed with pieces of wood, attacked the brothers.

Kelvin, who was armed with a cutlass, used the weapon to defend himself, and in doing so, inflicted injuries on Lakeram’s left hand and face. However, the attackers managed to subdue and beat him severely.

The older brother, Albert, on seeing what was happening, mounted his motorbike and rode away, leaving his unconscious brother behind.

Residents picked up the wounded Kelvin and Bhakam and took them to the New Amsterdam Hospital where they are patients.

Rishie Bhakan, 23, and Amit Mohan, 20, who were also involved in the fight, were treated at the hospital before being taken into police custody.

Bhakam and Brian Albert were previously charged with assaulting each other.

Police are investigating the incident.