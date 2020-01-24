Enmore CCCC to battle Ogle CC Blasters tomorrow in Neville Ramotar Memorial T20 final

ENMORE Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCCC) Bravados would look to make it two of two when they play in another final tomorrow at home.

After defeating a formidable Lusignan team recently in the 2019 SPR Enterprise 40-over competition, the Bravados are now set to challenge the Ogle Cricket Club Blasters in the Neville Ramotar Memorial T20 final.

The competition commenced in 2019 among 20 teams before it was suspended in December, due to the inclement weather.

According to information from the organisers, the T/20 competition is in its first year and is being played in memory of the late Neville Ramotar, an ardent cricket supporter and businessman from Enmore.

The first team that wins the competition twice will keep the Neville Ramotar lien trophy.

Prior to the clash, there will be an exhibition game between a combined East Coast U-23 team and Lusignan East, who are the third-placed team.

ECCCC’s batting will be led by former senior national all-rounder Amir Khan, national U17- Chaitram Balgobin and the in-form Vishwanauth Ramlakhan. while their quartet of spinners, Satash Jainarine, Chris Surat, Amir Khan and Yuvraj Dayal will look to restrict the Ogle batting lineup.

Ogle CC Blasters Andrew Samaroo and Khemchandra Dindyal are expected to make significant contribution to their team’s score while Ayodha Joseph and Damuka Ngondo will lead their bowling.

The exhibition game is set for 10:00hrs while the final would be played from 13:30hrs.

There will also be off-field entertainment and bar refreshments on sale.

ECCCC Bravados includes: Bheemraj Ramkelawan (capt.), Yuvraj Dayal, Imran Hassan, Vishwanauth Ramlakhan, Amir Khan, Chris Surat, Rudolph Singh, Navindra Gobin, Cordel Marz, Kenon Ramascindo, Ranjeet Hiralall, Chaitram Balgobin, Hemraj Garbarran and Satash Jainarine.

Ogle CC Blasters players are: Davindra Ramtahal (capt.), Soopaul Sanichar, Michael Deonarine, Khenchandra Dindyal, Ayodha Joseph, Andrew Samaroo, Orlando Persaud, Khemraj Jaikaran, Damuka Ngondo, Anthony Ifill, Deion Thomas, Shivanand Gossain, Nazir Hussein and Orlando Persaud.