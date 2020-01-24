BCQS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament off to exciting start

SOME of the Caribbean’s former top players rolled back the years and ignited the Georgetown Club Squash Courts with some dazzling display of Squash, when the BCQS Guyana Masters Squash Tournament served off on Thursday evening.

The first match of the night between Barbados’ Errol Pilgrim and Douglas Beckford of Jamaica was a close battle that went to five games. The two Over-65 players treated spectators to a real treat of experience.

Both athletes settled in comfortably but Pilgrim moved out ahead to earn the first game win 11-5. Beckford came back out determined and despite Pilgrim starting strong again, Beckford worked the court to even up at 10-10 before pushing for the 12-10 win.

The third game played out the same as Beckford again took the win 12-10, before a close fourth that could have gone either way saw Pilgrim come out on top. In the 5th and deciding game some fantastic shots were played but Pilgrim prevailed 11-7.

In the lone women’s match of the night a strong Guyana’s Lydia Fraser defeated her fellow countrywoman Tian Edwards in three straight sets 11-2, 11-5 and 11-5.

The final game of the night was also entertaining with Marlon White of Barbados taking on David Fernandes in a spirited match.

A solid Fernandes showed glimpses of brilliance with well-placed shots and timely drops to take the first game, much to the delight of the crowd. White came back fighting and fitness prevailed as he stayed ahead for a 3-1 victory, finishing 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Action is ongoing at the Georgetown Club Squash Courts, and play will continue tomorrow at 17:00hrs.