Young construction worker remanded

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, remanded a 22-year-old man accused of possession of an illegal gun and ammunition.

Dextroy Skeete, a construction worker, of Victoria Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charges, when they were read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that, on January 19, 2020, at Bourda Street, Georgetown, he had, in his possession, one .32 pistol, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

The second charge stated that, on the same day, and at the same place, he had three .32 ammunition, without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Attorney-at-law Lammy Singh, who represented Skeete, asked the court to grant his client reasonable bail. He added that the firearm was found in a bag, on the floor, in an area where many persons were standing at the time.

He stated that his client had no knowledge of any gun and ammunition and they were not found in his possession.

Police prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Skeete, based on the nature of the offence and the penalty it attracted. The prosecutor added that Skeete was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

Police then asked to conduct a search on his person and the gun and ammunition were found in a one-strap bag that was around Skeete’s neck. He was arrested and later charged.

Magistrate McGusty remanded Skeete to prison until February 12, 2020.