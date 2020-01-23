Linden school girl battling for her life following stabbing

A Grade Seven student attached to a Linden Foundation Secondary School is presently battling for her life at the Linden Hospital Complex after she was stabbed by her class mate during a fight.

The incident occurred after school hours and in a viral video, another student could be seen approaching the girl from behind and stabbing her with long ‘Rambo’ knife in the presence of students and adults.

The fight took place in close proximity to the school in Amelia's Ward, Linden. The injured student lost consciousness was rushed to the hospital by public spirited persons in a bloodied state.

The girl was then rushed to theatre for surgery and a report was subsequently filed.

This incident followed another violent one at another tertiary institution in Linden, which occurred on Wednesday, in which a student was chopped. A few weeks ago, another student from that secondary school stabbed a class mate and was arrested by the police.

Police are investigating the latest incident.