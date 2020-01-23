GECOM’s Draft Media Code of Conduct in the works

A DRAFT Media Code of Conduct (MCC) is being finalised by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), which will eventually guide the media on their coverage of the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

While he could not say when the same would be rolled out, GECOM Commissioner, Vincent Alexander, told the media on Tuesday that a negotiation period with the media for their voluntary signing on to the code is expected.

He also stated that the Private Sector Commission (PSC) has forwarded to the Commission, GECOM’s 2015 MMC, as a suggestion of what can be used in the 2020 elections.

Over the years, the Commission’s Media Monitoring Unit (MMU) has observed and reported on coverage of the media during the elections season and their breaches of an established MCC.

In earlier years like 2006, this scrutiny had only come to the traditional media of radio, print and television. However, with the expansion of social media, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, has stated that the form of new media would be incorporated into the 2020 MCC.

The media can significantly influence information and the atmosphere of the coming elections and therefore, an MCC was established in 2001— and recently revised in 2015 — as the standard of media performance expected, especially during the elections period.

The unit prepares and disseminates periodic reports of its findings on the local media’s performance and submits these to interested stakeholders such as GECOM and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to reports, the MMU in 2008, monitored seven television stations, one radio station and four local newspapers; in 2015 it monitored nine television stations, four radio stations and the four local newspapers.

While 2015’s efforts saw the monitoring of online content, its reach was limited due to inadequate resources.

The MMU only monitored online content originating from print media; the former Government Information Agency (GINA) and online news websites whose principals had signed on to the 2015 MCC.