Teen found dead at Craig

RELATIVES of 18-year-old Wayne Anthony George Jr., of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara, who was found dead in a trench at Craig sideline dam, on Tuesday, believe that the young man might have been killed by members of a gang who attacked him on several occasions in the past.

According to reports, the teen’s mother, Emmette George, noted that she was at home, on Tuesday morning, when her husband informed her that their son’s lifeless body was found in a trench.

The teen, of Burial Ground Road, Kaneville, was preparing to write the entrance examination to enter the Guyana Police Force.

Reports are that the teen informed his mother, on Monday night, that he was attacked by persons with whom he had a previous altercation. The child’s mother was forced to visit the police on several occasions following attacks on her son by a member of the gang.

Police are investigating the incident.