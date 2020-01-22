Sinclair leads Rose Hall to 58-run win over Tucber Park to lift title

VETERAN wicketkeeper/batsman Jason Sinclair stroked a half-century, piloting Rose Hall Town (RHT) NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour to a 58-run win over Tucber Park as they clinched the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/STAG Beer 50 Overs title.

Played in memory of legendary West Indies Test player Basil Butcher, who was buried last Friday at the St Joseph Anglican Church in his home village, the final which was pushed back before Christmas last year due to rain, saw attendees at the Port Mourant cricket observe a minute of silence for Butcher prior to the match.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rose Hall ended on 192 for 8 after Sinclair, the former Jaguars academy player showed his class with a match-winning 67.

Sinclair found support from Khemraj Mahadeo 27, Keith Simpson 18 and Delbert Hick 22 as the experienced arm of off-spinner Devon Clements reaped 6-36 to lead the Tucber Park bowling.

Needing to score 193 from 50 overs, Tucber Park CC were at one point reduced to 3 for 3 before crashing to 134 all out in 36 overs. Damion Vantull hit 36, while Kwesi Mickle resisted with an even unbeaten 50 which proved futile, as pacer Sylus Tyndall (3-31), all-rounder Johnathan Rampersaud (3-20) and skipper Eon Hooper (3-29), rattled the batting order to help their team lift another 1st division title.

Following the match, BCB president Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to Ansa McAl Managing Director, Troy Cadogan, for his support of Berbice cricket and described the tournament as highly successful. Foster called on clubs in Berbice to be grateful for the progress made and to assist the BCB.

Also, BCB announced that over $7M in sponsorship has been raised in just two weeks in 2020 as Berbice Cricket continues to expand.