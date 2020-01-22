President Granger, former Cuban President, Raul Castro, hold talks

PRESIDENT David Granger, on Monday afternoon, met Army General, Raul Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and former President of the Republic of Cuba, at the Palacio de las Convenciones in Havana, Cuba.

Castro was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla. The two Leaders reminisced on a number of personal and political matters with Army General Castro mentioning that the next Cuba-CARICOM Summit will be held in Havana, at the end of this year.

On Tuesday, Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canell, hosted ambassadors resident in Cuba for the second time, thereby recognising the role of the international community. President Granger was accompanied by First Lady, Ms. Sandra Granger, and Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Mr. Halim Majeed. The meeting was held in a friendly and fraternal atmosphere.