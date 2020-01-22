GTT systems analyst cops top academic prize in UK

GUYANA Telephone and Telegraph Company ( GTT) Systems Analyst, Shevon Morris, who benefitted from a company scholarship, was awarded the ‘Best Dissertation Award’ and a distinction for her excellent performance.

Morris achieved her Masters in Information Systems Management from Brunel University, UK. She expressed immense pleasure with her newest achievement and stated that while achieving such a great accomplishment was not an easy task, she was determined to defy the odds to complete her studies.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness since I worked exceptionally hard to achieve my degree. The journey towards my Masters was not short of challenges and it took courage and determination to complete my course of study,” she stated.

Morris’ dissertation is titled, ‘A Systematic Literature Review of Churn Management in the Telecommunication Industry’. In undertaking her dissertation, she reviewed 103 academic papers about research done on Churn Management to discover its processes, techniques and success factors. Churn Management focuses on customer behaviour and the rate at which customers stop doing business with an entity; it is meant to lead to measures that support customer retention.

In congratulating Morris on her latest achievement, GTT CEO, Justin Nedd, underscored the relevance of Morris’ research to the company and the overall telecommunications industry.

“GTT aims to be the employer of choice in Guyana – and an accomplishment such as this is assurance that we are on the right track. I particularly commend Shevon for doing research that we can all learn from,” Nedd stated.

Morris thanked GTT for the opportunity to achieve her academic goals and has since resumed duties at work. She is encouraging others, especially females, to consider careers in STEM.

“The options are vast and the opportunities endless; you can make a real difference to the lives of many,” Morris noted. As Guyana’s largest telecommunications provider, GTT has specifically advocated for persons to be more involved in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).