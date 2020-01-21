Teen found dead at Craig

…relatives say Kaneville gang responsible

Relatives of 18-year-old Wayne Anthony George Jr of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara who was found dead in a trench at Craig sideline dam on Tuesday, believe that the young man may have been killed by members of a gang who attacked him on several occasions in the past.

According to reports, the teen’s mother, Emmette George, noted that she was at home on Tuesday morning when her husband informed her that their son’s lifeless body was found in a trench.

The teen,of Burial Ground Road,Kaneville was preparing to write the entrance examinations to enter the Guyana Police Force.

Reports are that the teen informed his mother on Monday night that he was attacked by persons with whom he had a previous altercation.The child’s mother was forced to visit the police on several occasions following attacks on her son by a member of the gang.

Police are investigating the incident.