BCB hosts emotional Evening of Reflection for Basil Butcher

… Foster pledges to continue tradition of excellence in legend’s memory.

THE Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) last Thursday and Friday paid emotional tributes to the late Basil Fitzherbert Butcher, AA, as his ashes were interred at the St Joseph Anglican Church ground in the home village of Port Mourant.

On Thursday hundreds turned out to an Evening of Reflection in honour of Butcher at the Port Mourant ground while BCB president Hilbert Foster gave a heartfelt tribute during a funeral service at the St. Joseph Anglican Church in Portuguese Quarters, Port Mourant.

Foster and Butcher’s former team mate Sydney Jackman both hailed the Guyana and West Indies batsman as a Berbice Cricketing Hero, who laid the foundation for others to follow. Foster, who was a close friend of the batting maestro disclosed that Butcher was one of the first persons to encourage him to run for the presidency of the BCB and always provided words of encouragement and advice.

Foster urged his attractive audience of young cricketers to follow Butcher’s formula of being humble, hardworking, disciplined and dedicated, if they want to follow his path to success. Despite, his legendary status, Butcher was a very simple and humble individual who strongly believed in assisting others to succeed. Jackman in his half hour reflection on Butcher’s career stated that most bowlers rated him as one of the most difficult batsmen to dismiss as he cherished his wicket very highly.

The former Guyana and Berbice wicketkeeper stated that Butcher was very supportive of his junior teammates and remembered him being the first Guyanese to offer words of encouragement when he mis-stumped the great Sir Garfield Sobers. Pastor Rajin Dipoo of the CCI Church also spoke at the event.

The Evening of Reflection featured numerous well-received Cultural items from the Fyrish Steelband Group, Guysuco Training Centre and the CCI Church Williamsburg.

The large gathering of cricketers, cricket officials, umpires and special guests were also able to view a pictorial review of Butcher’s career via an exhibition hosted by the vibrant cricket board. Refreshments for the evening were provided by Banks DIH Ltd, CIDI, Spready’s Snackette, Guyana Beverage Company BCB and RHTYSC, MS.

At the funeral service on Friday, Foster unveiled several plans of the BCB to honour the memory of Butcher and the other four legends, John Trim, Rohan Kanhai, Joe Soloman and Ivan Madray.

They were the first five Berbicians to play Test cricket and Foster stated that GUYSUCO would be approached to name the pavilion at the Port Mourant ground after the legends while a billboard would be constructed to honour them at the ground.

RHTYSC and BCB would also organise an annual Basil Butcher Memorial Cricket tournament and the Basil Butcher Trust Fund. Under the fund, less fortunate youth cricketers would benefit from cricket gear while clubs would get items such as cricket balls, stumps and scorebooks.

Another pictorial exhibition was hosted during the funeral service while 24 cricketers honoured Butcher’s memory by giving him a bat salute as his urn was taken in and out of the church.

The cricketers were attired in a special Basil Butcher Tribute T-shirts, souvenir banners, booklets while mourners were provided with liquid refreshments.