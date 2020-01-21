Back-to-back wins for UG in second-division cricket

THE University of Guyana (UG) Trojans cricket team had a fruitful weekend with back-to-back wins in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society (NBS) second division 40-overs cricket competition at the Queen’s College ground.

On Saturday, they edged out the Diplomats Sports Club by seven runs in an exciting, low-scoring fixture, while on Sunday they whipped Third Class by a whopping 137 runs.

Against Diplomats, UG batted first, but were bowled out for 135 in 19.1 overs.

Only Yogendra Singh troubled the bowlers. He led the attack with 56 runs. Shane Browne and Rayson Gill did the damage for Diplomats with figures of 5-22 and 4-55.

In their time in the middle, Diplomats batsmen were routed for 128 after off-spinner Pavindra Persaud and medium pacer Yekini Favourite took four wickets each.

Nigel Simpson showed the most resistance with a top score of 38.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, it was left-arm spinner Oswald Benn, who did the damage for UG.

In their clash against Third Class, UG won the toss and opted to take first strike. Led by Keon Roberts (45) and Melroy Stephenson Jr (36), the eventual winners were able to reach 205. Sunil Tulsidas led Third Class with 5-28.

In reply, Third Class were restricted to 68 as Benn took 5-15 from six overs. Favourite was again in the thick of things with 3-17 from seven overs.