Wakenaam man sets wife on fire, commits suicide

FRIENDSHIP, an agricultural community on the Island of Wakenaam, was plunged into a state of sadness on Saturday, after a 55-year-old man set his reputed wife ablaze before committing suicide.

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Rai Rabindranauth Harinarine, commonly called ‘Fine Man.’ His wife, 43-year-old Sattie Loaknauth, is currently fighting for her life having received third-degree burns. She is currently a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the incident occurred around 17:00hrs on Saturday. It is unclear what may have led to the dispute, however, residents recalled hearing loud screams from the couple’s home. Upon enquiring, residents saw Loaknauth on fire.

It is alleged that Harinarine lit his reputed wife afire after dousing her with gasoline. He reportedly fled the scene after committing the act. A report was made to the Sans Souci Police Station, and investigators later combed the area and discovered Harinarine hanging from a tree.

Loaknauth was transported to the GPHC where she remains a patient. Loaknauth is a mother of three. She worked alongside Harinarine on their farm to provide for their family. The police are currently investigating the incident.