Rose Hall Town defeat Tucber Park CC in 50-over first-division final

LED by a half-century from Jason Sinclair, Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour were able to best Tucber Park Cricket Club in the final of the 2019 Berbice Cricket Board/ Stag Beer 50-over first-division competition on Saturday at the Port Mourant ground in Berbice.

For the win, Rose Hall Town won the championship trophy and $100,000 while Tucber Park collected $50,000.

Rose Hall Town batted first in the low-scoring clash and posted 192-8 off their allotted overs.

Sinclair led the attack with 67, while Khemraj Mahadeo added 27, Delbert Hicks 22 and Keith Simpson 18.

Although many of the Rose Hall Town batsmen had starts, most of the middle and lower order fell victim to the spin of Devon Clements, who ended with impressive figures of 6-36.

Tucber Park, in reply, were struggling at 3-3 in the second over, before it became 32-6, but Damion Vantull and Kwesi Mickle brought them back, which resulted in an exciting finish.

Vantull ended with 36 (3x4s, 1×6), while Mickle batted his way to an unbeaten 50, but wickets continued to fall, which resulted in Tucber Park succumbing for 134 all out in 35 overs.

Sylus Tyndall, Eon Hooper and Jonathan Rampersaud took three wickets each to lead the winners’ bowling attack.