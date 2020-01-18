Focus to be placed on training drivers, minibus Operators

By Dillon Goring

AMIDST the growing concerns expressed by citizens, particularly the elderly, with regard to the conduct of minibus operators, the Ministry of Business, in collaboration with the United Minibus Union, is seeking to employ strategies aimed at curbing the ‘lawless practices’ of drivers and conductors.

To this end, the Ministry of Business, in collaboration with the union has begun the process of training drivers, and enabling them to ply their trade in a professional manner, thus preparing them to operate at an international standard.

President of the United Minibus Union, Eon Andrews, told the Guyana Chronicle that, so far, the Ministry has trained over 250 drivers in an effort to stamp out the ‘lawlessness’ and reduce the carnage on the country’s roadways.

According to Director of Consumer Affairs of the Ministry of Business, Muriel Tinnis, the training began in June of 2019, just after the code of conduct for Minibuses was introduced.

Tinnis told the Guyana Chronicle that the need for training was as a result of numerous complaints that the Ministry had received from the travelling public about the way that passengers were treated and the general unacceptable level of disrespect and discourtesy that was shown to commuters.

According to Tinnis, there was need for some semblance of order to be brought to bear, after the code of conduct was established.

The Code of conduct for Minibuses in Guyana was established on April 8, 2019.

The Director told this publication, that the Ministry collaborated with the Guyana Police Force, The United Minibus Union and the National Road Safety Council to map out the areas of training for the drivers.

The Director further pointed out that the areas of training for the drivers included tyre safety, insurance, fire safety and hospitality.

The training was, and will be, conducted during the off-peak period for minibus operation and particularly during the school-vacation periods.

Director Tinnis added that the Ministry was working with the Police to ensure the non-renewal of licences of drivers who did not obtain training certificates.