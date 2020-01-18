Colours Boutique supports ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

WITH the 2020 season of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship set to kick off on Friday, January 24, Colours Boutique, a long-time supporter of the event, yesterday aligned themselves with the country’s biggest street football tournament.

At a simple presentation at the entity’s Robb Street location, Marissa Williams, emphasised that the business is happy to once again be part of the championship, as Lee Baptiste, Guinness Brand Executive thanked Colours for its invaluable contribution throughout the years.

Colours Boutique will once again provide branded uniforms for the tournament that will get on the way in Linden on January 24, and will continue on February 7 and February 8. Sixteen teams will participate in the championship.