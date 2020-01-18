Carter causes further trouble for Guyana Jaguars

(CMC) – JONATHAN Carter’s unbeaten half-century underlined a steady Barbados Pride response as Guyana Jaguars found themselves slipping further behind heading into the penultimate day of their second round contest today.

Replying to Jaguars’ 209 all out, the hosts reached the close on yesterday’s second day on 239 for three with the left-handed Carter unbeaten on 61.

Left-handed opener Shayne Moseley scored 46, captain Kraigg Brathwaite chipped in with 40 while in-form left-hander Kyle Mayers was eyeing another half-century on 36 not out.

Guyana’s bowlers struggled, however, as the home side batted in partnerships, and were already 30 runs in arrears.

Pride clicked from the start of the day at Kensington Oval when fast bowler Chemar Holder picked up the last two wickets to finish with two for 39, as Jaguars failed to add to their overnight 209.

Left-handed Tagenarine Chanderpaul was left unbeaten on 66 which required a marathon 6-¾ hours off 280 balls.

Moseley and Brathwaite then posted 69 for the first wicket to deny Guyana any success in the first session and take the hosts to lunch on 51 without loss.

Brathwaite faced 80 balls and struck six fours in two hours before becoming the first casualty, caught at gully fending a short ball from fast bowler Niall Smith.

Test batsman Shamarh Brooks put on a further 27 for the second wicket with Moseley but perished for just 10, caught low down at first slip driving at left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer.

Moseley batted slowly, facing 158 balls in 3-¾ hours and hitting two fours before being forced to retire hurt, but not before he had added 37 with Carter.

Unbeaten on 17 at tea with Pride on 132 for two, Carter carried his side in the final session, posting a further 41 for the third wicket Shane Dowrich (25) and 65 with Mayers in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand.

Carter has faced 159 deliveries in just over three hours and counted eight fours while Mayers, who hit a hundred in the first round, has stroked five fours and a six in a breezy 59-ball knock.