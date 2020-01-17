Teen accused of larceny granted bail

ACTING Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, granted $50,000 bail to a teenager accused of larceny.

Roberto Perez, 18, of Kumaka, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and, through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on January 11, 2020, at Aquaro Airstrip, he broke and entered the dwelling house of Juan Marie Ferreira and stole one mattress valued at $16,000, a wallpaper valued at $12,000, a DVD player valued at $ 8,500, two mosquito nets valued at $ 6,000, a table model stove valued at $22,000, a table valued at $ 4,5000, a solar blub valued at $18,000, a bulb valued at $ 13,000, and a light valued at $33,000.

Police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to Perez and asked the court for conditions to be attached. The prosecutor added that all the articles were recovered after Perez’s younger brother took the police to the area where the articles were hidden.

Acting Chief Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted Perez $50,000 bail and ordered that he must report to the Aquaro Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned until January 17, 2020.