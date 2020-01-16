Police resuscitates Traffic Advisory Committee

THE Guyana Police Force Traffic Advisory Committee, which was not functioning for some time, has been resuscitated.

The committee will be chaired by Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, and will consist of stakeholders that include the Guyana National Road Safety Council and the United Minibus Union.

Other representatives will include Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Paul Williams; Deputy Commissioner (Operations), Maxine Graham; Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent, Linden Isles and key traffic officers.

The committee, on Tuesday, met for the first time and will be doing so on a monthly basis. During the meeting which was held at the commissioner’s Conference Room, all committee members formally introduced themselves, after which an interactive session was held, outlining issues and concerns pertaining to traffic.

Commissioner of police, during brief remarks, welcomed the members of the committee and urged them to give of their best, adding that the resuscitation of the committee was of utmost importance.