Man accused of wounding granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Wednesday January 15, 2020, granted a 36-year-old man $125,000 bail, on a wounding charge.

Raphael Daniels of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on December 25, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, he inflicted bodily harm on Trevon Allen.

Magistrate McGusty granted Daniels $125,000 bail and ordered that he reports to the Wismar Police Station, every Friday, until the completion of the matter.

The matter was adjourned until February 5, 2020.