Larceny accused granted bail

MAGISTRATE Faith McGusty, on Wednesday January 15, 2020, granted a teen $75,000 bail on a larceny charge.

Davin Bess, 19, of Patterson, Turkeyen, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge stated that, between January 6, 2020, and January 7, 2020, he stole a 32-inch television valued at $75,000, property of St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to Bess.

Magistrate McGusty granted Bess $75,000 bail and ordered that he reports to the Brickdam Police Station, every Friday, until the completion of the matter.