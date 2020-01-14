Woman remanded after dousing man with hot oil.

THIRTY-year-old Latoya Angel, a sales girl of Lot 160 Gangaram Village, East Canje Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, charged indictably for attempted murder.

Angel is accused of pouring hot oil over the face and body of Danny Vannooten, causing him to sustain injuries.

Initially, he was admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital, but has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he is a patient in the Burns Unit.

Angel has been charged by Constable Jaigopaul under section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

She has since been remanded to prison until January 15, 2020.

Angel is accused of dousing, last week, her lover of six months with a pot of hot oil at her home following an argument over text messages.

The injured man, Danny Vannooten, called Donavan, aged 50 years, of Leopold Street, Georgetown, is self-employed and had commenced an intimate relationship with Angel since June 2019.

On Wednesday, around 20:00hrs, following his arrival at his lover’s home, an argument erupted resulting in him being cuffed about his body.

He ignored her behaviour and went to sleep.

The following day, just after midday, he was seated in the living room when the woman commenced using a series of expletives, but again he ignored her and went into the bedroom to sleep.

According to him, while he was in the room, she entered with a pot containing hot oil, which she poured on his face resulting in injuries.