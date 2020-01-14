Timehri man remanded for murder of court tout

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Tuesday January 14, 2020, remanded a 26-year-old man to prison for the murder of a Festival City, North Ruimveldt man who was killed during the course of a robbery last October.

Terrence Pitt called ‘Shots’of Timehri Hill Top appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and he was also charged for escaping from lawful custody.He was not required to plead to the charges when they was read to him.

Particulars of the first charge stated that on October 5, 2019, at Festival City, North Ruimveldt,Pitt murdered Darrel Breedy during the course of a robbery.

The second charge stated that, between November 11, 2019 and November 12, 2019, at Georgetown, while in custody for murder, he escaped from lawful custody.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus remanded Pitt to prison and adjourned the matter until January 29, 2020, when he will make another appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.(Malika Edmonds)