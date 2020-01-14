‘Oil money’ must benefit all Guyanese- Dr Vindhya Persaud

FORMER People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Dr Vindhya Persaud, has affirmed that the oil revenues Guyana will soon begin to get must benefit all citizens of Guyana, and not a select few.

“When the oil comes…it should not be used to fill people’s pockets. The money that we get from oil, the richness that this country should benefit from, should go to you the people of Guyana,” Dr. Persaud told a gathering of PPP/C supporters at an election rally organised at Albion, in Berbice.

With Guyana set to receive its first set of revenues from its new oil and gas sector shortly, many persons have emphasised that the massive revenues expected should be used in a way that ensures development in Guyana, and that all Guyanese benefit.

President David Granger, in his 2020 New Year’s address, outlined a ten-year plan dubbed the “Decade of Development” for Guyana. The fourth pillar of this plan highlights that petroleum production should result in faster economic growth, increased employment and economic opportunities and larger fiscal revenues.

He also related that if re-elected at the upcoming Regional and General elections on March 2, his government would ensure that the petroleum sector is managed prudently for present and future generations. Similarly, Dr. Persaud also highlighted that prudent management of the oil and gas sector is necessary. In this vein, she outlined that the PPP/C, if elected to government, would ensure that this is done, with particular focus on using the massive amounts of revenues expected to spur local development. She highlighted that it is the PPP/C’s plan to plug the revenues garnered into all sectors of the economy. Specific mention was made to the mining and agricultural sectors which have been traditional sectors in Guyana.