Woman remanded for dousing lover with hot oil

Angel is accused of pouring hot oil over the face and body of Danny Vannooten, causing him to sustain injuries.

Initially, the injured man was admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital, but he has since been transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he is a patient at the Burns Care unit.

Angel appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court; the accused was remanded to prison until January 15, 2020 for report.

Last week, Angel allegedly doused the man with a pot of hot oil at her home following an argument over text messages.The couple had been together for some six months.

The injured Vannooten, called ‘Donavan’ of Leopard Street,Georgetown is self-employed and he reportedly commenced a relationship with the woman sometime around June 2019.

On Wednesday, around 20:00hrs, following his arrival at the woman’s home,an argument ensued between the duo, resulting in him being cuffed about his body.He ignored her behaviour and went to sleep.

The following day, just after midday, he was seated in the living room when the woman commenced using a series of expletives, however, again he ignored her and went into the bedroom to sleep.

According to him, while in the room she entered with a pot containing hot oil and she subsequently poured the scalding liquid on his face,injuring him severely.