‘The stakes are high’

…Harmon warns Pouderoyen residents against PPP

…says coalition eyeing landslide victory

…but urges full turnout, mobilisation of voters

GENERAL-SECRETARY of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Joseph Harmon on Sunday night predicted a “landslide victory” for the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) during the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

Harmon at the time was addressing an energised crowd of supporters during a public meeting at the Pouderoyen tarmac, on the West Bank of Demerara. He said, undoubtedly, the APNU+AFC coalition would be given an opportunity to continue the progress which started in 2015 when the coalition first won the elections.

A brief downpour during the course of the meeting did not deter the residents from coming out in their numbers to show their support for the coalition. Aside from Harmon, the approximately two-hour meeting also saw remarks from former APNU+AFC Regional Member of Parliament John Adams; and Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) councillor, 28-year-old Maureen Whittaker, among others.

Harmon reminded those in attendance of the importance of not only showing their support by attending the party’s rallies and meetings in large numbers, but by also turning out in large numbers to vote when Guyana holds its next General and Regional Elections.

“You have to turn out to vote, we’re looking for a landslide. We’re not going to win the elections by only standing and waving our flags. We have to ensure we are on the list so we can move forward together and don’t stop the progress,” Harmon said to the supporters.

He reminded them of the importance of ensuring their names and particulars are correctly stated on the Official List of Electors (OLE).

Currently, the Revised List of Electors is available for public scrutiny and eligible Guyanese whose information is not correctly stated, are asked to visit GECOM’s office before January 25, 2020 with their “pink slips” to effect the necessary changes.

Harmon was keen on pointing out that in the 2015 elections, less than half of the voters on the list from the Pouderoyen area turned out to cast their ballots.

The APNU General-Secretary said in order for development to continue, every eligible Guyanese must vote.

Since 2015, Pouderoyen, he posited, has seen much development with youths, as the case in other parts of the country reaping the benefits.

“We don’t believe the future is yours, we believe the present is yours; so don’t stop the progress. Young people, this is your time. My village, my community can no longer say it’s a drug haven or criminal haven. The young men of this community can now look at development for themselves; they can see themselves moving forward. I want to say to the young people don’t stop progress,” said Harmon.

“Pouderoyen is no longer this place where people just liming and smoking a joint. Pouderoyen is a progressive place, a powerful place now. We’re moving forward together. They are so many small businesses from this community that have sprung up over the time. There is [sic] so many of our young people who are doing tremendous things in this community,” he further added.

His statements had the agreement of 28-year-old Alesha Nicholas who was among the audience. Nicholas lives on Samaroo Dam within the Pouderoyen community

“So far since they are in, since [David] Granger was elected as president, I have seen a lot of progress. I have a job now when I didn’t have a job. And I am so grateful and happy that’s why I am here today to support. My advice to the young people is to come out and support and put your ‘x’ you know where,” said the mother of one.

Adams, during his speech, pointed out that over the last four years the government has placed tremendous emphasis on education.

“This government is a government that cares and this president has put education first,” Adams said.

Adams also spoke of how the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPPC), during its time in government, “killed” Guyana’s sugar industry by failing to diversity it.

Whittaker, during her remarks, also spoke of the developments that the community has seen. “We have had tremendous improvements in all sectors. We have had local democracy restored. Projects were started in this region that developed roads and kept scores of our young people gainfully employed,” she said.