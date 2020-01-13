Spinners lift Lusignan to big  win in U-15 battle against Enmore

NERAN Bani and Alex Datterdeen combined for nine wickets to lift the Lusignan Sports Club to a 103-run victory against Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club (ECCC) when action in the Bel Air Rubis Under-15, 30-over competition continued on Saturday.

Playing at home, Lusignan won the toss and opted to take first strike. Although a few of their batsmen had starts, none of them were able to take their innings to the next level.

Nicholas Shiopersad scored 22, while Randy Ramsaywack finished with 18 not out and Pradesh Khemraj (15) to lift their team to 126-9 in their allotted 30 overs.

The pair of H. Harripersaud, who took 4-10 from six overs and S. Gangaram, who took 2-8 from six overs, damaged the home team’s batting.

Needing to score at just over 4.2 runs per over to secure victory, the visitors were pegged back by the spin twin.

Bani’s left-arm spin was almost unplayable, as he took 5-8 from his six overs. Datterdeen used his off spin bowling well, which saw him finishing with 4-15 from 5.2 overs, which left Enmore all out on 23.